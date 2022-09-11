WWE NXT Live Event Results From Orlando, FL 9/10/22

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE NXT Live event at the from the Englewood Center in Orlando, Florida.
Cameron Grimes defeated Stacks Lorenzo
Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley defeated Sloan Jacobs and Erica Yan
The Grayson Waller Effect with J.D. McDonagh
J.D. McDonagh defeated Quincy Elliott. After the match, McDonagh attacks Elliott. Apollo Crews makes the save.
Damon Kemp defeated Myles Borne
Bron Breakker, Edris Enofe, Malik Blade defeated Joe Gacy & The Dyad
Sol Ruca, Kayden Carter, Wendy Choo, Alba Fyre, Roxanne Perez defeated Cora Jade, Lash Legend, Kiana James, Ariana Grace, Jakara Jackson
Ikemen Jiro defeated Bryson Montana
Wes Lee, Nathan Frazer, Indi Hartwell defeated Trick Williams, Carmelo Hayes, Mandy Rose
Here are photos from the event:
Some more main event photos #NxtOrlando #ToxicAttraction @WWE_MandyRose @Carmelo_WWE @_trickwilliams @indi_hartwell @WWEFrazer @WesLee_WWE pic.twitter.com/XzEeseA3R9
— rich schellhase (@richschellhase) September 11, 2022
Will Cora/Rox become this “generation’s” Sami/Ko ??? @CoraJadeWWE @roxanne_wwe #geneationofjade #team2001 #WWENXT #NxtOrlando pic.twitter.com/F5XeRjGDwr
— rich schellhase (@richschellhase) September 11, 2022
Some more @JakaraWWE in ring photos from #NxtOrlando pic.twitter.com/BSCIFx8ggr
— rich schellhase (@richschellhase) September 11, 2022
Main event time at #NxtOrlando @_trickwilliams and @Carmelo_WWE come out to talk their talk but are interrupted by… pic.twitter.com/GcjAQW86ne
— rich schellhase (@richschellhase) September 11, 2022