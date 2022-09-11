WWE NXT Live Event Results From Orlando, FL 9/10/22

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE NXT Live event at the from the Englewood Center in Orlando, Florida.

Cameron Grimes defeated Stacks Lorenzo

Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley defeated Sloan Jacobs and Erica Yan

The Grayson Waller Effect with J.D. McDonagh

J.D. McDonagh defeated Quincy Elliott. After the match, McDonagh attacks Elliott. Apollo Crews makes the save.

Damon Kemp defeated Myles Borne

Bron Breakker, Edris Enofe, Malik Blade defeated Joe Gacy & The Dyad

Sol Ruca, Kayden Carter, Wendy Choo, Alba Fyre, Roxanne Perez defeated Cora Jade, Lash Legend, Kiana James, Ariana Grace, Jakara Jackson

Ikemen Jiro defeated Bryson Montana

Wes Lee, Nathan Frazer, Indi Hartwell defeated Trick Williams, Carmelo Hayes, Mandy Rose

Here are photos from the event: