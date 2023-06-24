WWE NXT Live Event Results From Sanford, FL 6/23/2023

The following results are from Friday’s WWE NXT live event at the Havert L. Fenn Center in Fort Pierce, Florida:
* Thea Hail and Duke Hudson defeated Ava and Joe Gacy
* Valentina Feroz defeated Tiana Caffey. After the match, Feroz and Yulisa Leon were attacked by Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend
* Blair Davenport and Tatum Paxley defeated Brooklyn Barlow and Monika Klisara
* Axiom defeated Charlie Dempsey in the match of the night
* Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen defeated Myles Borne and Bryson Montana
* Bron Breakker defeated Eddy Thorpe in a really good match
Intermission
* Lyra Valkyria defeated Kiana James
* Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend defeated Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon
* Dragon Lee defeated Oro Mensah
* Edris Enofe and Malik Blade defeated NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus in the non-title main event