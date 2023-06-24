WWE NXT Live Event Results From Sanford, FL 6/23/2023

The following results are from Friday’s WWE NXT live event at the Havert L. Fenn Center in Fort Pierce, Florida:

* Thea Hail and Duke Hudson defeated Ava and Joe Gacy

* Valentina Feroz defeated Tiana Caffey. After the match, Feroz and Yulisa Leon were attacked by Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend

* Blair Davenport and Tatum Paxley defeated Brooklyn Barlow and Monika Klisara

* Axiom defeated Charlie Dempsey in the match of the night

* Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen defeated Myles Borne and Bryson Montana

* Bron Breakker defeated Eddy Thorpe in a really good match

Intermission

* Lyra Valkyria defeated Kiana James

* Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend defeated Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon

* Dragon Lee defeated Oro Mensah

* Edris Enofe and Malik Blade defeated NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus in the non-title main event