WWE NXT Live Event Results From Sebring, FL 11/17/2023

The following results are from Friday’s WWE NXT live event at the Alan Jay Arena in Sebring, Florida, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com:

– Dante Chen def. Myles Borne in a Singles Match.

– Kiyah Saint def. Brinley Reece in a Singles Match.

– Hank Walker, Tank Ledger and Trey Bearhill def. Three Local Enhancement Talents in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.

– Karmen Petrovic def. Arianna Grace in a Singles Match.

– Valentina Feroz and Adriana Rizzo def. Gigi Dolin and Izzi Dame in a Tag Team Match.

– Eddy Thorpe def. Charlie Dempsey in a Singles Match.

– Joe Coffey def. Brooks Jensen in a Singles Match.

– Edris Enofe and Malik Blade def. O.T.M. (Bronco Nima and Lucien Price) via DQ in a Tag Team Match.

– Lyra Valkyria (c) def. Lola Vice to retain her WWE NXT Women’s Championship.

– The Family (“The Don Of NXT” Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo) (c) def. Gallus (Mark Coffey and Wolfgang) to retain their WWE NXT Tag Team Championships.