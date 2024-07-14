WWE NXT Live Event Results From Sebring, FL 7/12/2024

The following results are from Friday’s WWE NXT live event at the Alan Jay Arena in Sebring, Florida, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com:

– Chase U (Andre Chase, Ridge Holland and Riley Osborne) def. No Quarter Catch Crew (Charlie Dempsey, Myles Borne and Tavion Heights) in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.

– Brinley Reece and Tatum Paxley def. Ajiea Lee Hargrave and Destinee Brown in a Tag Team Match.

– Eddy Thorpe def. Lexis King via DQ in a Singles Match.

– Meta-Four’s Jakara Jackson def. Kendall Grey in a Singles Match.

– “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans def. Gallus’ Mark Coffey in a Singles Match.

– Nathan Frazer and Axiom (c) def. Gallus (Joe Coffey and Wolfgang) to retain their WWE NXT Tag Team Championships.

– The D’Angelo Family (WWE NXT Heritage Cup Champion “The Don Of NXT” Tony D’Angelo and Luca Crusifino) def. Dion Lennox and Uriah Connors in a Tag Team Match.

– Fallon Henley, Jazmyn Nyx and Jacy Jayne def. Karmen Petrovic, Chase U’s Thea Hail and WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion Kelani Jordan in a 6-Woman Tag Team Match.

– “The Prodigy” Roxanne Perez (c) def. Meta-Four’s Lash Legend to retain her WWE NXT Women’s Championship.

– Oba Femi (c) def. Chase U’s Duke Hudson to retain his WWE NXT North American Championship.