WWE NXT Live Event Results From Spartanburg, SC (9/5/2025)

The following results are from Friday’s WWE NXT live event at the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium in Spartanburg, South Carolina, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

– Trick Williams (c) def. Shiloh Hill to retain his TNA World Championship.

– The Judgment Day (“The Prodigy” Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez) def. ZaRuca (WWE NXT Women’s North American and WWE Women’s Speed Champion Sol Ruca and ZARIA) in a Tag Team Match.

– American Made (Julius Creed, Brutus Creed and Ivy Nile) def. The Culling (Shawn Spears, Niko Vance and Izzi Dame) in a 6-Person Mixed Tag Team Match.

– Ricky Saints def. “The Bulgarian Brute” Rusev in a Singles Match.

– DarkState (Dion Lennox and Osiris Griffin) (c) def. LWO (Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro) and Hank & Tank (Hank Walker and Tank Ledger) in a Triple Threat Tag Team Match to retain their WWE NXT Tag Team Championship.

– LWO’s Dragon Lee def. “All Ego” Ethan Page (c) via DQ in a WWE NXT North American Championship Match.

– Fatal Influence (WWE NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx) def. Kelani Jordan, “The Boujee Bully” Lash Legend and Alpha Academy’s Maxxine Dupri) in a 6-Woman Tag Team Match.

– “The Ruler Of NXT” Oba Femi (c) def. Grayson Waller to retain his WWE NXT Championship.