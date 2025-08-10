WWE NXT Live Event Results From Venice, FL 8/9/2025

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE NXT live event at the Venice Community Center in Venice, Florida, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

– Tate Wilder def. Brooks Jensen in a Singles Match.

– Nikkita Lyons and WWE EVOLVE Women’s Champion Kali Armstrong def. Dani Sekelsky and Bayley Humphrey in a Tag Team Match.

– Josh Briggs def. a local talent in a Singles Match.

– Carlee Bright def. Tatyanna Dumas in a Singles Match.

– Sol Ruca (c) def. Lainey Reid to retain her WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship.

– Shiloh Hill and Drake Morreaux def. Anthony Luke and Harlem Lewis in a Tag Team Match.

– Thea Hail def. P-Nasty via submission in a Singles Match.

– Joe Hendry interrupts a Brooks Jensen promo and body slams Jensen.

– Lexis King def. Myles Borne in a Blindfold Match.

– ZARIA def. The Culling’s Izzi Dame via DQ in a Singles Match.

– ZARIA and WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Hank & Tank (Hank Walker and Tank Ledger) def. The Culling (Shawn Spears, Niko Vance and Izzi Dame) in a 6-Person Mixed Tag Team Match.