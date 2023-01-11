WWE NXT Matches Announced For Next Tuesday Night’s Show (1/17/2023)

You can officially pencil in a couple of matches for next week’s installment of WWE NXT.

During the NXT New Year’s Evil 2023 themed event on Tuesday night, a pair of high-profile tag-team matches were announced for next week’s show.

Scheduled for WWE NXT on the USA Network next week is Apollo Crews & Axiom vs. Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams, as well as Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen vs. Gallus.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com next Tuesday night starting 8/7c for live WWE NXT results coverage from the Capitol Wrestling Center inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.