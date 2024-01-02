WWE NXT New Year’s Evil 2024 Preview For Tonight

WWE NXT kicks off the New Year of 2024 tonight.

WWE NXT New Year’s Evil 2024 goes down this evening from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida airing live on the USA Network starting at 8/7c.

On tap for tonight’s annual New Year’s Evil edition of the weekly NXT on USA program is Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Williams for the NXT Championship and Lyra Valkyria vs. Blair Davenport for the NXT Women’s Championship in a pair of matches featuring the winners of the 2023 Iron Survivor Challenge.

Also scheduled for the show this evening is Riley Osborne vs. Oba Femi in the NXT Men’s Breakout Tournament finals, Arianna Grace vs. Roxanne Perez, LWO vs. NQCC, as well as Tiffany Stratton vs. Fallon Henley match where Stratton must serve as a bar-hand at Henley’s bar if she loses, or Henley must be Stratton’s servant if she comes up short.

As noted, Dragon Lee has been pulled from the show due to visa issues, however he has teased that the LWO has a “big surprise” for their showdown against the NQCC.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE NXT New Year’s Evil 2024 results coverage from Orlando, FL.