WWE NXT New Year’s Evil Results – January 7, 2025

Commentators: (Vic Joseph, Booker T, Corey Graves)

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Giulia For The WWE NXT Women’s Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Perez with a waist lock go-behind. Perez with The European Clutch for a two count. Giulia applies the short-arm scissors. Perez rolls Giulia over for a two count. Perez applies a side headlock. Giulia whips Perez across the ring. Perez slaps Giulia in the face. Perez talks smack to Giulia. Giulia with repeated headbutts. Perez reverses out of the irish whip from Giulia. Giulia side steps Perez into the turnbuckles. Giulia rocks Perez with a forearm smash. Giulia with The Missile Dropkick. Giulia with The Face Wash. Giulia kicks Perez in the face. Giulia rolls Perez back into the ring. Perez with an arm-ringer across the top strand. Perez viciously stomps on the left wrist of Giulia. Perez with a wrist lock takedown. Giulia avoids the double knee drop. Giulia with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Short-Arm Reversal by Perez. Perez with The Divorce Court for a two count. Perez repeatedly stomps on the left shoulder of Giulia. Perez with a double knee drop.

Perez poses for the crowd. Perez sends Giulia to the corner. Perez with a Running Uppercut. Perez with a Side Russian Leg Sweep for a two count. Perez tugs on Giulia’s hair. Perez works on her joint manipulation game. Perez delivers The Sacrifice for a two count. Perez applies a top wrist lock. Perez transitions into a bridging hammerlock. Giulia puts her foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Perez drives Giulia shoulder first into the top turnbuckle pad. Short-Arm Reversal by Perez. Giulia sends Perez shoulder first into the steel ring post. Forearm Exchange. Perez whips Giulia across the ring. Giulia with a single leg dropkick. Giulia ascends to the top turnbuckle. Perez with a straight right hand. Perez with The Top Rope Hurricanrana for a two count.

Perez repeatedly stomps on the left hand of Giulia. Perez uppercuts Giulia. Giulia with The Backdrop Driver. Perez dodges The Big Boot. Perez with a Saito Suplex. Giulia rises back on her feet. Palm Strike Exchange. Perez with The Swinging Arm-Ringer. Perez lands The Suicide Dive. Perez rolls Giulia back into the ring. Giulia punches Perez. Giulia with The Avalanche Butterfly Suplex. Giulia hits The Swinging Hammerlock/Michinoku Driver Combination for a two count. Giulia goes for The Northern Lights Bomb, but Perez lands back on her feet. Perez applies The CrossFace. Giulia denies The Pop Rocks. Perez dropkicks Giulia to the floor. Giulia drills Perez with The Brainbuster on the floor. Cora Jade rolls Perez back into the ring. Giulia gets back in the ring at the count of nine. Perez connects with The Pop Rocks for a two count. Perez reapplies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. The referee has ejected Jade from the ringside. Giulia rolls Perez over for a two count. Giulia delivers The V-Trigger. Giulia plants Perez with The Northern Lights Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: New WWE NXT Women’s Champion, Giulia via Pinfall

– AVA catches Eddy Thorpe faking an injury in the backstage area.

Je’Von Evans Promo

Ethan Page, my jaw is wired shut. I can’t sleep. I can’t eat. I can’t talk. But I’m going to find you. For what you did to Cedric last week, for what you did to me. Ethan, I’m going to make you feel my pain.

Second Match: Cora Jade vs. Stephanie Vaquer vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Lola Vice In A Fatal Four Way Match. The Winner Becomes The Number One Contender For The WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship

Jade starts running her mouth after the bell rings. Vice kicks Jade in the gut. Vaquer and Jordan peppers Jade with forearm shivers. Vice with a Spinning Back Kick. Vaquer HeadButts Jade. Jordan kicks Jade in the gut. Jordan dumps Jade out of the ring. Jade pulls Jordan out of the ring. Jordan rocks Jade with a forearm smash. Jordan shoves Vice into Vaquer. Jordan rolls Vaquer over for a two count. Rollup Exchange. Jade with a big forearm smash. Jade pulls Vice down to the mat. Jade with a running back elbow smash across the back of Vice’s neck. Jade with a Springboard Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Following a snap mare takeover, Vaquer repeatedly drives Jade face first into the canvas. Vice with a Mid-Kick. Vice applies The Sleeper Hold. Jordan SuperKicks Vice. Jordan with The Wrap Around Arm-Drag. Jordan with a double arm-drag. Jordan dropkicks Jade. Jade drops down on the canvas. Jordan whips Jade across the ring. Jade goes for a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover, but Jordan lands back on her feet. Both ladies are knocked down after a double clothesline. Vice teep kicks Vaquer. Jordan with The Corkscrew Pescado. Jade with a Flying Cannonball Senton off the ring apron.

Jade rolls Vice back into the ring. Jade repeatedly stomps on Jordan’s chest. Jade is choking Jordan with her boot. Jade drives Jordan face first into the canvas. Jade sends Jordan to the corner. Jade with a Rising Knee Strike for a two count. Short-Arm Reversal by Jordan. Jade with a big forearm smash. Jordan avoids The Rising Knee Strike. Jordan rolls Jade over for a two count. Jordan slams Jade’s head on two turnbuckle pads. Jordan with a shoulder block to Vice. Jordan with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Jordan ducks a clothesline from Vice. Following a snap mare takeover, Jordan with a Diving Crossbody Splash for a two count. Jordan repeatedly drives her knee into Vice’s back. Jordan pulls back the arms of Vice. Vice gets Jordan in a pinning predicament for a two count. Vice thrust kicks the midsection of Jordan. Vice repeatedly kicks Jordan in the ribs. Vice dodges The Roundhouse Kick. Jordan with a Leaping Calf Kick. Jordan knocks Jade off the apron. Vice side steps the dropkick from Vaquer. Sleeper Hold Party. Vaquer with a Triple JawBreaker.

Vaquer drops Vice with Eat Defeat. Vaquer drives Jade face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Vaquer with repeated headbutts in the corner. Vaquer with The Helluva Kick to Vice. Jordan tugs on Vaquer’s hair. Vaquer pulls Jordan back into the ring. Vaquer with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Vaquer with The Shotgun Meteora for a two count. Vice goes for The Sleeper Hold, but Vaquer rolls her over for a two count. Vice with Three Spinning Kicks. Vice with Rapid Fire Shoulder Kicks to Jordan. Vice starts shaking her hips. Vice nails Vaquer with The Running Hip Attack. Jordan side steps Vice into the turnbuckles. Jade with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Jade goes for a Rising Knee Strike, but Vice sends her spilling to the floor. Vaquer dropkicks Vice. Vaquer with The Flying Crossbody Block to the outside. Jordan with The Orihara MoonSault. Jordan rolls Vaquer back into the ring. Jordan goes for The Flying Crossbody Block, but Vaquer rolls her over for a two count. Jordan ducks a clothesline from Vaquer. Jordan with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Vaquer with The Japanese Leg Clutch Hold for a two count. Vice dumps Vaquer out of the ring. Jade with a Pump Knee Strike. Jordan ducks a clothesline from Jade. Jordan hits The Olympic Slam. Jordan goes for The 450 Splash, but Jade ducks out of the way. Vice delivers The Spinning Back Fist. Vaquer SuperKicks Vice. Vaquer connects with The SVB to pickup the victory.

Winner: Stephanie Vaquer via Pinfall

– AVA informs The Unholy Union that they’ll battle Meta Four next week, and the winner of that match will become the number contenders for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. She also tells Sarah Schrieber that she’s not buying Eddy’s injury excuse, the main event will remain a Triple Threat Match. Oba Femi admits that he attacked Eddy backstage because of what happened last week. AVA tells Oba that the match will remain the same, regardless. Oba has no doubt that he’s going to walk out of Los Angeles the brand-new NXT Champion.

– Triple H and Nick Khan are showed sitting in the front row.

– OTM Vignette.

Third Match: The Fatal Influence vs. Gigi Dolin, Shotzi, Tatum Paxley In A 6-Woman Tag Team Match

Fatal Influence ambushes Team Gigi before the bell rings. Nyx with clubbing mid-kicks to Dolin. Paxley side steps Jayne into the turnbuckles. Paxley with forearm shivers. Jayne shoves Paxley. Paxley with a Shotgun Dropkick. Paxley with a Running Crossbody Block into the turnbuckles. Paxley follows that with The Butterfly Suplex for a two count. Jayne fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Jayne pulls Paxley down to the mat. Jayne blasts Paxley with The PK. Jayne tags in Nyx. Nyx with a PK of her own for a two count. Paxley kicks the right knee of Nyx. Paxley with a Leaping Knee Smash. Simultaneous tag to Shotzi. Dolin dropkicks Nyx against the ropes. Assisted Back Senton Splash. Paxley with a Leaping Elbow Drop. Shotzi hooks the outside leg for a two count. Nyx sweeps out the legs of Shotzi. Nyx tags in Henley. Shotzi ducks a clothesline from Henley. Shotzi rolls Henley over for a two count. Shotzi with a knee lift. Shotzi with The Rolling Elbow. Shotzi follows that with a Snap Vertical Suplex into the turnbuckles for a two count.

Shotzi with forearm shivers. Henley tugs on Shotzi’s hair. Henley whips Shotzi across the ring. Henley drives her knee into the midsection of Shotzi. Henley with a Running Flatliner for a two count. All hell starts breaking loose in Los Angeles. Shotzi goes for The Suicide Dive, but Henley counters with a big right hand. Shotzi rocks Henley with a forearm smash. Dolin HeadButts Nyx. Jayne with a Flying Cannonball Strike off the ring apron. Paxley clotheslines Jayne. Henley responds with The Tiger Feint Kick around the steel ring post. Shotzi kicks Henley in the gut. Shotzi with a Snap Vertical Suplex on the floor. Fatal Influence has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Jayne kicks Paxley in the back. Jayne with a Running Senton Splash for a two count.

Jayne applies a rear chin lock. Jayne poses for the crowd. Paxley decks Jayne with a back elbow smash. Paxley blocks a boot from Jayne. Paxley ducks a clothesline from Jayne. Paxley with a Belly to Back Suplex. Paxley tags in Dolin. Dolin clears the ring. Dolin stops Jayne from running away. Dolin with forearm shivers. Dolin delivers her combination offense. Dolin scores two forearm knockdowns. Dolin with The Roundhouse Kick. Dolin sends Jayne across the ring. Dolin drops Jayne with The Running STO for a two count. Dolin goes for a Butterfly Suplex, but Nyx gets in the way. Jayne SuperKicks Dolin. Jayne tags in Henley. Fatal Influence goes for a Double Vertical Suplex, but Dolin counters with a Double NeckBreaker. Dolin tags in Shotzi. Shotzi with a Flying Crossbody Block. Running NeckBreaker/Belly to Back Suplex Combination for a two count. Dolin and Paxley tosses Jayne and Nyx out of the ring. Double Enzuigiri to Henley. Quebrada/Corkscrew Plancha Combination. Shotzi connects with Welcome To The Ballpit to pickup the victory.

Winner: Gigi Dolin, Shotzi, Tatum Paxley via Pinfall

– AVA scolds Ethan Page in the backstage area. Ethan talks about how big tonight is, and he’s nowhere to be found on the card. AVA wants to make something perfectly clear. This is her show, and she calls the shot. AVA says it’s perfectly timing because The Rock is standing right behind Ethan. The Rock introduces himself to Ethan. He’s heard a lot of things about Ethan, not all good things, by the way. Ethan broke Je’Von Evans jaw. The Rock says that payback is going to be a bitch, but Ethan highly doubts. Ethan brags about breaking Cedric Alexander’s fingers. The Rock had the pleasure of speaking to the NXT roster earlier today, and if anybody needed anything from him, they should give him a call, including Ethan. Ethan likes the sound of that. One more thing, The Rock reminds Ethan that he’s The Final Boss, but when it comes to NXT, AVA is The Final Boss. So, if Ethan is going to be cool with The Rock, then he needs to be cool with his daughter. Ethan reluctantly says that he’ll be cool with AVA. The Rock says that he’ll see Ethan on the main roster one day. The Rock tells Ethan to get his sweet ass out of here. AVA can’t wait for Ethan to go to the main roster. Tonight is about moments. The Rock has no idea what he’s going to say. Does AVA have any advice for him? The Rock has never been in front of an NXT crowd before, their passion, it’s different. The Rock may not know what to say, but when he gets out there, he’s going to feel the energy and speak from the heart. The Rock gives AVA a fist bump.

Fourth Match: Charlie Dempsey (c) w/The No Quarter Catch Crew vs. Lexis King For The WWE NXT Heritage Cup Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. King applies a side headlock. Dempsey whips King across the ring. King drops down on the canvas. Dempsey goes for a Hip Toss, but King counters with a Deep Arm-Drag. King dropkicks Dempsey. King with a side headlock takeover. Dempsey applies a hammerlock. Dempsey adds a single leg crab. Dempsey stands on the right shoulder of King. Dempsey goes into the lateral press for a two count. Second Wrist Lock Exchange. Following a snap mare takeover, King maintains wrist control. Dempsey brings King down to the mat for a one count. Dempsey applies the cravate. Dempsey with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Dempsey sends King to the corner. Standing Switch Exchange. King with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. King with a deep arm-drag. King applies an arm-bar. Dempsey backs King into the turnbuckles. King ducks a clothesline from Dempsey. King with a knife edge chop. Dempsey with an uppercut/forearm combination. Dempsey whips King across the ring. King holds onto the ropes.

King backdrops Dempsey over the top rope. King dropkicks Dempsey off the ring apron. King with The Flying Crossbody Block to the outside. Dempsey regains control of the match during the commercial break. King slaps Dempsey in the chest. Dempsey with a big palm strike. Dempsey with a courting hold. King with forearm shivers. King with a chop/forearm combination. Dempsey whips King across the ring. King scores the forearm knockdown. King clotheslines Dempsey. King with a big right hand. King sends Dempsey to the corner. King with a corner clothesline. King fires off another chop. King with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count.

Dempsey applies The Kimura Lock. King backs Dempsey into the turnbuckles. Dempsey with a knee lift. King Powerslams Dempsey for a two count. King plays to the crowd. King goes for The Flying Crossbody Block, but Dempsey counters with The Cross-Arm-Breaker. King with The One-Arm PowerBomb for a two count. King rocks Dempsey with a forearm smash. King goes for The Coronation, but Dempsey counters with The CrossFace Chicken Wing. Dempsey with clubbing blows to King’s back. Dempsey whips King across the ring. Dempsey decks King with a back elbow smash. Dempsey sends King to the corner. King kicks Dempsey in the face. Both guys are knocked down after a collision in the center of the ring. Dempsey with the backslide cover for a two count. Dempsey drops down on the canvas. Dempsey goes for a leapfrog, but King counters with a HeadButt. King connects with The Coronation to pickup the victory.

Winner: New WWE NXT Heritage Cup Championship, Lexis King via Pinfall

– Stephanie Vaquer and Shotzi bicker with AVA about who should be the rightful number one contender for the NXT Women’s North American Championship. Fallon Henley suggests that Stephanie and Shotzi fight each other, and she’ll take on the winner of that match. AVA makes the match official for next week.

Fifth Match: Trick Williams (c) vs. Oba Femi vs. Eddy Thorpe In A Triple Threat Match For The WWE NXT Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Femi backs Williams into the turnbuckles. Fem with clubbing shoulder blocks. Williams scurries out of the corner. Strong lockup. Femi with a waist lock takedown. Williams with two sharp elbow strikes. Williams decks Femi with a JawBreaker. Williams with The Michinoku Driver. Femi regroups on the outside. Femi has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Femi applies a rear chin lock. Eddy Thorpe was shown walking back on his feet holding a steel chair. Femi goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Williams lands back on his feet. Williams sends Femi shoulder first into the steel ring post. Williams ascends to the top turnbuckle. Femi with a straight right hand. Williams responds with The Avalanche Book End for a two count. Williams and Femi are trading back and forth shots.

Williams with a Roundhouse Kick. Femi with a big forearm smash. Williams answers with The Pump Kick. Femi with a shoulder block. Williams with a Leaping Clothesline. Williams ducks a clothesline from Femi. Williams with a Leaping NeckBreaker. Williams bodyslams Femi. Williams whips Femi across the ring. Williams with The Flapjack. Williams pops back on his feet. Williams goes for The Cyclone Boot, but Femi counters with a Pop Up Chop. Femi goes for The Fall From Grace, but Williams counters with The DDT. Williams delivers The Cyclone Boot for a two count. Williams goes for The Trick Shot, but Femi counters with a Leaping Uppercut. Femi connects with The Fall From Grace for a two count. Thorpe pulls the referee out of the ring. Thorpe argues with the referee. Femi throws Thorpe back into the ring. Femi drops Thorpe with The Big Boot. Femi with a backhand. Femi sends Thorpe to the corner. Femi hits The SpineBuster. Femi with a Belly to Back Toss. Femi with Two Running Uppercuts. Williams delivers The Trick Shot for a two count. Williams goes for another Trick Shot, but Thorpe counters with a chair shot in mid-air. Femi plants Williams with The Fall From Grace to pickup the victory.

Winner: New WWE NXT Champion, Oba Femi via Pinfall

– Next week on NXT, Axiom & Nathan Frazer will put their WWE NXT Tag Team Titles on the line against OTM.

The Rock Promo

Wow. And I love you, thank you. I got fucking goosebumps all over my body. This is crazy, okay. Man. You motherfuckers are getting me emotional in here. Alright, we got six minutes and thirty-three seconds left. Okay, here we go, it’s okay. This will be the best six minutes. Alright, you know, The Rock has got a lot of nicknames. I go by The People’s Champ, The Most Electrifying Man In All Of Entertainment, The Sexiest Man Alive, and most proudly, The Jabroni Beating, Pie Eating, Trailblazing, Eyebrow Raising, Electric Icon, Owns All The Stock, The Final Boss, The People’s Champ, The Rock. Alright, I need you guys to help me out. I mean, you guys clearly feel it, I feel you. I need you guys to help me out with something. So, this time, last year, The Rock, The Final Boss, everywhere I went, every gym, every restaurant, every church, every strip club, the same thing, I heard the same thing. Oh, why are you so mean to Cody? Don’t be mean to Cody. Cody has got to finish his story, don’t be mean to Cody. Oh my god, okay.

One year later, last night, Netflix, Raw, Wooo. An amazing night, yes, we had a historic night. Last night, The Rock wanted to give props to Cody Rhodes, give him his flowers, he’s been kicking ass, he has been kicking ass, carrying the company on his shoulders. And then what did they say? You can’t be nice to Cody. Don’t be nice to Cody. Don’t drink Tequila with Cody. Oh, fuck that shit. At the end of the day, let’s remind them that The Rock, The Final Boss is thinking 20 steps ahead, so the best thing for them to do is, know your role, shut your mouth, and enjoy the ride that The Rock is taking them on. Now, we got a rowdy crowd here. It says that we got about two minutes left here. Look, they say I got two minutes, I say fuck all that, we’re going all night. Oh, they’re sweating, it’s going to be alright. I’m sorry for the language, I apologize. Here’s the thing, the truth is, I knew I was coming to NXT a couple weeks ago. I talked to Triple H and Nick Khan, I said let me come to NXT, we’re in the Intuit Dome on Monday, let me go to NXT on Tuesday, what do you think? They said that it’s a great thing. But the thing is, I didn’t know what to say, right? So, you think about it, I talked to AVA backstage, she said you’re going to go out there, and you’re going to feel this crowd. Let this crowd inform you, and you know what you’re going to say. I love you back, and I appreciate that. But I want to tell you something that’s very important. The main thing that I want to do, is come out here, and I want to say thank you, and I’ll tell you why.

Because going into last night, Intuit Dome, Monday Night Raw on Netflix, that’s the sexy ticket, that’s a ticket, right? Like, hey, go to the show, you’ll see celebrities, you’ll see all of the stars in the WWE, you’ll see them all, that’s the one you have to go to. NXT, The Shrine here in Los Angeles, is the one that you want to go to. Let me tell you something, I got fucking chills, it can’t stop. You have to go to that show, but you want to go to this one. Okay, it’s easy to go to the place that has all the stars. You’re fucking right, there’s a lot of stars here as well. And that’s what I want to tell you. I need to let you know, that every single one of you, how important you are, how critical you are to this whole thing, okay. Because those guys, back there, those girls and guys that are working their ass off, they come out here. In three years, who knows, they could be in the main event of WrestleMania. But, as you know, in three years, they can be out of the business. But here’s what it depends on. Whether you boo or whether you cheer, it all depends on how you react. I have been down this road. I wrestled down in Memphis as Flex Kavana, I know, it’s the worst name in the history of professional wrestling, I know what it’s like to depend on the crowd. I want you to know that you matter more than you think. I’m here. Look, my job takes me to a lot of places, I will always come back home to you. WWE, NXT, I love you. If You Smell What The Rock Is Cooking.

(Credit: Joshua Lopez)