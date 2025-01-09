WWE NXT New Year’s Evil Viewership And Rating Report For 1/70/2025

The January 7, 2025, edition of WWE NXT, branded as the “New Year’s Evil” special, drew 957,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic. This marked a significant jump from the previous week’s episode, which garnered 626,000 viewers and a 0.15 rating in the same demo.

Wrestlenomics.com reported that this week’s episode achieved the highest overall viewership for NXT since September 25, 2019, and also set a new record as the show’s highest viewership since moving to The CW Network.

The episode featured several high-profile moments, including an appearance by The Rock, who addressed the crowd and interacted with wrestlers backstage. Additionally, the event crowned two new champions: Oba Femi won the NXT Championship in a triple threat match, and Giulia claimed the NXT Women’s Championship in a thrilling bout against Roxanne Perez.

The combination of star power and pivotal title changes helped solidify New Year’s Evil as a standout episode, further boosting NXT’s momentum heading into 2025.