WWE NXT Preview For Tonight

Tonight’s WWE NXT on the USA Network is a taped show with fallout from TakeOver 36. You can click here for spoilers. The following matches/segments were taped-
-Cameron Grimes celebrates Million Dollar Championship win with The Million Dollar Man
-Ridge Holland vs. Timothy Thatcher
-Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter vs. Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne
-Kay Lee Ray vs. Valentina Feroz
-Xyon Quinn vs. Boa
-Carmelo Hayes vs. Odyssey Jones (Breakout Tournament Finals)
-Legado del Fantasma vs. Hit Row in 6-man main event
-New NXT Champion Samoa Joe and other Superstars will also appear
