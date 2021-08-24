WWE NXT Preview For Tonight

Tonight’s WWE NXT on the USA Network is a taped show with fallout from TakeOver 36. You can click here for spoilers. The following matches/segments were taped-

-Cameron Grimes celebrates Million Dollar Championship win with The Million Dollar Man

-Ridge Holland vs. Timothy Thatcher

-Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter vs. Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne

-Kay Lee Ray vs. Valentina Feroz

-Xyon Quinn vs. Boa

-Carmelo Hayes vs. Odyssey Jones (Breakout Tournament Finals)

-Legado del Fantasma vs. Hit Row in 6-man main event

-New NXT Champion Samoa Joe and other Superstars will also appear

