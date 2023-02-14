WWE NXT Preview for Tonight (2/14/2023); Bron Breakker Returns

The Road to Stand & Deliver heats up tonight on the USA Network with a WWE NXT episode.

NXT Champion Bron Breakker will make his first appearance since his Vengeance Day victory over Grayson Waller on tonight’s show. Tonight, Waller returns from a one-week storyline hiatus to face Tyler Bate. Wes Lee, the NXT North American Champion, has issued an Open Challenge and will be in action tonight.

For tonight’s show, WWE has announced the following lineup:

* Jacy Jayne explains actions from last week when she attacked Gigi Dolin

* Thea Hail vs. Tiffany Stratton

* Axiom vs. Damon Kemp

* Hank Walker vs. Charlie Dempsey

* Grayson Waller vs. Tyler Bate

* NXT Champion Bron Breakker returns following Vengeance Day win over Grayson Waller

* NXT North American Champion Wes Lee defends in an Open Challenge

* Brooks Jensen and NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Kiana James go on a Valentine’s Day date

* Meiko Satomura and NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez vs. Kayden Carter and Katana Chance