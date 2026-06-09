WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (6/9/2026): Orlando, FL.

WWE is back with this week’s episode of NXT.

The June 9, 2026 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network goes down from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Advertised for the 6/9 installment of NXT on CW are the following matches and segments:

* Women’s North American Championship: Tatum Paxley (c) vs. Zaria

* Number One Contendership for NXT Women’s Championship: Kelani Jordan vs. Wren Sinclair

* Mr. NXT Pageant between Shiloh Hill and Tristan Angels

* Number One Contendership for Men’s NXT Championship: Mason Rook vs. Naraku

* Tag Team Match: Fraxiom vs. Noam Dar and Romeo Moreno

Join us here tonight for live WWE NXT results.