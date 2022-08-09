WWE NXT Preview for Tonight (8/9/22)

The Heatwave go-home edition of WWE NXT 2.0 will continue tonight on the USA Network.

A “final accord” between Tony D’Angelo and Santos Escobar, which appears to be the setup for the blow-off to their feud at Heatwave, will be the main event of tonight’s NXT show.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight’s NXT show:

– Zoey Stark vs. Cora Jade

– Nikkita Lyons vs. Kiana James

– UK-Style Rounds Match: Trick Williams vs. Wes Lee

– The “final accord” between Tony D’Angelo and Santos Escobar

Here is a promo: