WWE NXT Results – December 27, 2022

Julius Creed vs. JD McDonagh

Match starts off with a lock up before they exchange submissions before they shove one another. Julius Creed delivers a shoulder tackle, followed by an arm drag. JD McDonagh sends Creed to the outside, but Creed tosses him on top of the announce desk. He then tosses him head first into the ring post. McDonagh then uses the ring post to his advantage and targets Creed’ arm that sends us to a break.

After the break Creed delivers a backbreaker to McDonagh. McDonagh delivers a kick to Creed before Creed flips him inside out. McDonagh delivers a few right hands to Creed’s jaw, but Creed fires back with a forearm and a German suplex. McDonagh delivers an enziguri and a brainbuster. Both men teeter on the top rope before McDonagh delivers a headbutt that sends Creed off the top. He looks for a moonsault, but Creed rolls out of the way. He delivers a rolling spinebuster followed by a sliding lariat for the win.

Winner: Julius Creed

After the match Indus Sher heads to the ring and tells Julius he & his brother have proved themselves. He says that they will finally get their match in 2 weeks at New Years Evil.

We then go backstage to McKenzie Mitchell is with the #1 Contender to the North American Title Tony D’Angelo & Stacks. D’Angelo says he feels great and will get his payback on North American Champion Wes Lee tonight. He then addresses Dijak, and asks Stacks about their meeting. Stacks says what happened behind closed doors will remain private, but it has been taken care of.

Wendy Choo vs. Cora Jade

Still to come:

Scrypts vs. Ikemen Jiro

6 Man Tag Team Match

The Schism vs. Odyssey Jones,Edris Enofe & Malik Blade

Winner Keeps The Bar

Fallon Henley vs. Kiana James

North American Title Match

Wes Lee (c) vs. Tony D’Angelo

