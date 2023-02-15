WWE NXT Results – February 14, 2023

Love is in the air!

And so is WWE NXT!

The road to NXT Stand & Deliver kicks off tonight, starting 8/7c on USA Network, as the Valentine’s Day edition of WWE NXT premieres tonight from the Capitol Wrestling Center inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Tonight’s show will feature Jacy Jane explaining her turn on Gigi Dolin last week, the return of Bron Breakker, Thea Hail vs. Tiffany Stratton, Axiom vs. Damon Kemp, Hank Walker vs. Charlie Dempsey, Grayson Waller vs. Tyler Bate, Wes Lee in a NXT North American Title open challenge, Brooks Jensen & Kiana James go on a Valentine’s Day date, plus Meiko Satomura & Roxanne Perez vs. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance in women’s tag-team action.

Featured below are complete WWE NXT results from Tuesday, February 14, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on the USA Network.

WWE NXT RESULTS (2/14/2023)

