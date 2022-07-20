WWE NXT Results – July 19, 2022

Your announcers are Wade Barrett and Vic Joseph.

We begin with a video package of the best friends in the history of NXT . . . until last week, when Cora Jade turned on her best friend ever, Roxanne Perez.

Match Number One: Cameron Grimes versus JD McDonagh

JD goes for the leg and Grimes blocks it. JD backs Grimes into the ropes. Grimes with a waist lock take down into a side head lock. Grimes with a shoulder tackle and he tries for an O’Connor Roll but JD holds on to the ropes. JD with a forearm and Grimes with a kick to the chest. JD with a forearm. JD holds on to the ropes but Grimes with a kick to the chest. Grimes sends JD into the turnbuckles and he follows with a kick in the corner. Grimes with a forearm to the chest and another forearm. Grimes with a hard Irish whip and he gets a near fall. JD goes for the leg but Grimes with a European uppercut. JD with kicks to the leg. Grimes with punches and a back body drop.

Grimes misses a round kick and JD goes for the ankle. Grimes with a kick to the head. Grimes with an Irish whip but JD with a Flair flip to the apron. Grimes kicks JD off the apron. Grimes sends JD back into the ring. JD trips Grimes and hits a slingshot twisting splash from the apron. JD goes for a single leg crab but Grimes blocks it. Grimes kicks JD away but JD Holds on to the leg and applies an ankle lock. Grimes goes up top and hits a cross body.

We see Joe Gacy watching from the HBalKony.

JD sends Grimes into the ropes. JD chokes Grimes. JD has Grimes’ leg but Grimes with forearms from the apron. JD with a drop kick to the knee. JD with a nerve hold on Grimes. JD with a knee to the midsection and he follows with a kick to the chest. JD with kicks to the hamstring and he drives the knee into the mat. JD gets a near fall. JD with a front face lock and Grimes with a punch. JD with a suplex for a near fall. JD with a forearm and Grimes with a cross body and both men are down. JD with a drop toe hold and elbows to the collarbone. JD works on the neck. Grimes with punches and JD with a reverse chin lock. Grimes with a snap mare. Grimes with a forearm and knee to the midsection. Grimes with a flying boot to the chest.

JD goes to the apron and he tries to suplex JD back into the ring but JD blocks it and connects with a shoulder. JD trips Grimes and wrings the leg into the ring post. JD clips Grimes and kicks the hamstring and hyper-extends the knee. JD with elbow drops to the leg. JD goes for a single leg crab. Grimes pushes JD away and he kicks JD away. Grimes with a running forearm and a second one. Grimes with a uranage. Grimes pulls JD back into the ring and JD kicks Grimes in the knee. Grimes with a forearm but JD goes for the leg. Grimes with an enzuigiri. Grimes with slaps to JD’s head and body. Grimes with a thrust kick. JD grabs Grimes’ ankle to trip him.

JD with a head butt but Grimes with a knee to the head and both men are down. Grimes with a head butt to JD on the apron and JD with a head butt and Grimes’ leg is caught in the ropes. JD with kicks to the leg while Grimes tries to get free. JD with the Devil Inside for the three count.

Winner: JD McDonagh

After the match, Gacy shakes his head from the HBalKony.

Nikkita Lyons says 19 superstars stand in her way for a title match. She does not care who it is. They are all going over the top rope. They can bring the fight because I am bringing the head. After tonight, there is no more ducking and dodging me.

Cora Jade walks in the back.

We are back with Tiffany Stratton complaining about having to be in the battle royal. She says she is the only one deserving a title match. Enjoy your life under a rock while I win the battle royal and become the new NXT Women’s Champion.

Cora Jade makes her way to the ring.

Cora says the first thing you need to do is shut up if you want to hear what I have to say. Last week, I stabbed my best friend in the back and I should have done it sooner. I have been the face of the Women’s division. You appointed me the next break out star. Do you remember War Games when I jumped off the cage? You were saying that I was a star and had a bright future. What did I do? I brought my best friend along for the ride. I get Roxanne in the door and from day one, your guy’s attention went from me to Roxanne. Suddenly, Roxanne is the next breakout star. Everything is great and is going to be perfect. After how many failed attempts, I found the perfect partner. I finally become a champion with my best friend at the Great American Bash.

We are on top of the world and we are going to be champions forever. Thirty minutes later, Roxanne decides she wants to cash in her contract. What were you thinking? I wanted to make these the most important titles in NXT. If you are chanting for Roxanne, you can go to hell. I knew our friendship was a lie. She used me to get to NXT. Roxanne is a selfish bitch. It’s the truth. Do you know while she was in her own delusional world, she didn’t see who attacked her last week. It was me. The plan was going to work out perfectly. Mandy wasn’t ready for me and I would have won the title. But Roxanne had to come out and ruin my moment.

That is why it felt so damn good when I hit her in the back. Your face was like a poor little puppy dog. Your look was priceless. Roxanne will not be here because she is not cleared. Not one woman in that locker room will stand in the way of me winning the battle royal.

As for the Tag title belt . . . all this title represents to me is a lie. This title isn’t worth a damn thing to me. This marks the end of naive Cora Jade. This is the start of the true Generation of Jade because i am wired a different way.

Cora drops the tag title belt in the trash can.

McKenzie is in the back with Xyon Quinn. Xyon says good for Cora because this is a me business, not a we business. McKenzie asks Quinn about attacking Crews last week. He says Crews didn’t see it coming and he gets a match against Crews next week. He does not care about Crews. Crews couldn’t cut it in the big leagues. Not everyone has the X Factor like him. Next week, the X Factor will be on full display.

Indi Hartwell says growing pains come with the territory. She is looking for the right thing. You cannot trust anyone in this division. It is every woman for themselves. Only one can win and it will be her.

Match Number Two: Roderick Strong versus Damon Kemp

They lock up and Strong with a wrist lock but Kemp with a waist lock. Strong returns to the wrist lock and Kemp with a side head lock. Strong with a side head lock take down. Kemp with a side head lock. Kemp with a shoulder tackle. Kemp with a Smiley slam and elbow drop for a near fall. Kemp with a gutwrench suplex. Strong drops Kemp on the ropes and hits a gutbuster. Strong with a chop and kick. Strong with forearms to the back. Kemp blocks a suplex but Strong finally hits the suplex and gets a near fall. Strong with a double wrist lock. Strong wtih a forearm and then he applies a chin lock. Kemp with punches and Strong with a knee to the midsection.

Strong runs into a boot and misses a splash. Kemp with clotheslines to Strong. Strong with an overhead belly-to-belly suplex. Kemp with a shoulder into the corner and he goes to the apron and hits a slingshot spear for a near fall. Strong escapes a slam attempt and Strong with kicks and a clothesline.

Tony D’Angelo is on the GameTron. He says that now that he has his attention, these diamonds of yours aren’t shining so bright. We see Legado attacking the Creeds. The only thing that is forever is Tony D.

Strong with a jumping knee to Kemp for the three count.

Winner: Roderick Strong

After the match, Strong goes to the back to check on the Creeds.

Kit and Elton talk about getting their babies back from the Hillbillies. Kit says those titles must be smelling like hot garbage since they are wtih Brooks and Briggs. It is time to Cowboy Up.

Josh says this is big for them because this is their first title defense and then Fallon is going to win. Fallon says it is easier to get the titles than to defend them. Brooks says they were disrespected by Pretty Deadly and they are going to give them an ass kicking.

We are back and Julius helps Brutus up and Strong wants to know what the hell is going on. Strong says he should have beaten them easily. Kemp finally shows up and he wants to know how they are doing. Strong wants to know what took Damon so long to get there. Strong says Tony D started this, but we are going to finish it.

Match Number Three: Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs (with Fallon Henley) versus Kit Wilson and Elton Prince for the NXT UK Tag Titles

Prince and Brooks start things off and Elton with a slap. Brooks with chops in the corner followed by an Irish whip and back body drop. Brooks goes for a suplex but Wilson blocks it. Wilson tags in and connects with a forearm to block the suplex. Wilson and Prince with kicks and punches. Jensen with punches to Wilson and he tags Prince back in. Jensen with a kick and punches and Briggs tags in and they hit a double shoulder tackle. Briggs and Jensen to the floor with punches. Prince climbs on Briggs’ back and Briggs backs Prince into the turnbuckles. Briggs catches Prince on a cross body and Briggs with a slam. Wilson tags in and he grabs Briggs by the hair. Briggs sends Prince over the top rope and he bumps into Henley because she was not paying attention. Jensen goes to check on Henley and we go to commercial.

We are back and Jensen chops Kit and hits a clothesline. Brooks misses a splash into the corner and Kit sends Brooks into the turnbuckles. Elton works on the shoulder and connects with a forearm. Prince with clotheslines in the corner and a head butt. Elton with a front face lock and Wilson tags in and they drop Jensen on the top rope and Wilson gets a near fall. Wilson with a clothesline to Jensen in the ropes. Wilson with punches and he tags Prince back into the match. Prince with a knee to the back and a rear chin lock. Prince with a reverse chin lock. Jensen with a jaw breaker but Prince keeps Jensen from getting to his corner. Prince with knees to the midsection and Wilson tags in and kicks Jensen in the midsection. Wilson with punches but Jensen fires back. Wilson backs Jensen into the turnbuckles and Prince with an elbow in the corner for a near fall.

Jensen with forearms but Prince keeps Jensen from making the tag. Prince kicks Briggs’ hand away to stop the tag from happening. Prince misses a splash and Wilson and Briggs tag in. Briggs with punches to Prince and Wilson and then he hits a boot to Wilson. Briggs with a splash to Prince. Wilson and Briggs both go for cross body presses and Briggs takes more damage of the two. Briggs with a back slide for a near fall. Briggs with a clothesline and Wilson falls to the apron. Prince gives Wilson one of the belts and then Prince gives Briggs the other one. Jensen kicks Prince. Henley tags the belt from Wilson and Briggs with a rollup and then they hit the high low for the three count.

Winners: Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen (retain championship)

We go to Joe Gacy with the Dyad. He says for the last ten weeks, you have sat under is tree and torn down your egos to rebuild yourselves as pillars of inclusion and acceptance. You will be who you were always meant to be. It is time to emerge. Before you do, understand there is no going back. Do you accept this fate? They do.

We see the baptism of Jagger Reid (the former James Drake). We see the baptism of Rip Fowler (the former Zack Gibson). Your path remains behind you.

Reid says they have found redemption. Fowler says they can truly be recognized.

Gacy says they are the first but not the last who will be unshackled. For Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid, welcome home.

Bron Breakker walks in the Most Dangerous Parking Lot in Sports Entertainment and he is asking people if they have seen JD McDonagh.

We are back and McKenzie is with Wes Lee. Wes says he keeps running into road blocks. His vision is back to 20/20. He says he is not done dancing wtih Trick. Grayson Waller blames him for not being the North American Champion. If Waller is one tenth as good as he says, he wouldn’t have been distracted. Waller has no excuses next week.

NXT Men’s Champion Bron Breakker makes his way to the ring.

Bron says he went toe to toe with one of the best at the Great American Bash, Cameron Grimes. He says he can respect Grimes for what he did. Then there is JD McDonagh who attacked him from behind and sent him through a table. It isn’t the last time that will happen. You are the Irish Ace. You are a surgeon in the ring. You wanted my attention, you got it. You are going to pay for what you did to me.

JD shows up on the GameTron and he asks Bron how his shoulder is doing.

Bron tells JD to bring his ass to the ring to find out.

JD says that Bron is aggressive and so predictable. He says he was studying Bron while in the UK. Everyone was competing with you, I will be dissecting you. Do you know there are eight major muscles in the human shoulder? They all have to work together for the shoulder to stay strong. Grimes hurt you and I am going to disable you. I know exactly how to tear a tendon from the bone. I know you Bron. You are going to say you fight through pain. You might, for a bit. There is only so much trauma a human brain can go through before it quits. You have to ask yourself if you are willing to risk your health for that.

Bron tells JD he will have to face him in the ring some day and if you cannot find your balls, take some from the mannequin.

JD says your life changed at the Great American Bash. The necessary evil showed up at NXT. He tells Bron to watch his shoulder.

Bron says JD can take his shoulder because Bron will take it back and beat JD with it.

We take a look at Solo Sikoa at Smackdown and he is asked why he is there. Solo says the next time he sees Wagner, he is going to smack the taste . . .

Wagner attacks Solo and sends him into the wall and kicks him many times.

Wagner asks if this is the street champ because he just put the street champ on his ass.

Diamond Mine is with McKenzie and she asks why did Tony attack them.

Julius says they are coming after Tony and his family. Brutus says if you jump one of them, you jump all of them. Strong says Tony thinks he has the strongest family, but they are the strongest family.

Julius says you can accept the challenge and they beat their ass or you refuse the challenge and we hunt you down and beat your ass.

Match Number Four: Axiom versus Dante Chen

They lock up and Chen with a take down but Axiom lands on his feet. Axiom with a wrist lock and Chen with a reversal. Axiom with a reversal and arm wringer. Axiom with a take down and drop kick. Axiom with a hammer lock and Chen tries to escape and he sends Axiom to the floor. Axiom with a rollup for a near fall. Chen with a forearm to the lower back. Chen with a back breaker for a near fall. Chen with an arm bar and forearm to the lower back. Chen with another forearm to the lower back. Axiom avoids Chen and Axiom with a tornado DDT. Axiom with a forearm and punch followed by a Pele Kick. Axiom goes for an O’Connor Roll but Chen holds on to the ropes. Axiom drops Chen on the top rope.

Axiom with a cross body and a jumping side kick for the three count.

Winner: Axiom

Lash Legend says the best women NXT has to offer will be in the same ring at the same time. You are looking at the top one. It will be as easy as two snaps and a clap. I will see you in the battle royal fire girl.

We are back and we see Giovanni Vinci walking and someone asks him for a photo. Vinci takes it of himself and she wants a photo together. Vinci says no because everyone wants a photo of him after handling Apollo Crews.

The Chase U bus arrives and Vinci wants them to move the bus but they enter the building.

We go to the barbershop with Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes.

Hayes says he is trying to get over the Melobration. Trick talks about Lexus and Mercedes. He says he was getting them confused the whole time. Hayes says they have some business to take care of. Williams says that Sikoa says he has next. Williams mentions Von Wagner. Hayes says Von is living in the Meloverse. Williams brings up Vinci and Crews. Hayes says Crews is lucky he is let on his show.

Hayes has a call and he says that Wes Lee is talking about Trick. Trick knows why Lee is obsessed with hiim. He says that Waller is going to lie and Lee is going to cry. Hayes tells Trick to watch the match.

Next week, Wes Lee faces Grayson Waller. Xyon Quinn faces Apollo Crews.

McKenzie is with Toxic Attraction. She asks Mandy who she thinks will win.

Mandy says she is picking Tatum Paxley. McKenzie wants to know why and Mandy says Tatum was the first name that came to her mind. She says they are going to leave and you are going to stare at us like all of you weird microphone holders.

Ivy Nile shows up and says that she is going to win tonight and choke her out to win the title. Kiana James says that Ivy has no chance of winning. Kiana says Mandy’s title reign will end . . . Alba Fyre says it will come at her hands and she will burn the Toxic Empire to the ground.

We are back and Cameron Grimes is asked about his match and he does not have time to talk to anyone. He loses the North American Title and he said not now. He lost the NXT Title match and he said not now. What part of not now don’t you understand.

Joe Gacy shows up and says he knows how Cameron feels and knows what he is going through.

Cameron tells Joe not now and he leaves the building.

Tony D’Angelo and his Family is in the back with McKenzie.

Tony says Elektra looks like she is going to win.

Tony is asked about the challenge for next week.

Tony says those guys are in a dojo because they can’t fight on the streets. They have everyone fooled, but not us. They say they are the strongest unit but they don’t get along. Tony says they accept your offer. You can bring your towels and singlets and yell all you want but it does not change the result that the Diamond Mine is finished.

Match Number Five: Number One Contender Battle Royal

Cora has some words for Lash and Indi and then she goes to the floor. Ivy with a forearm to Cora and Cora is sent back into the ring. Cora runs to the back and Ivy tries to stop her but Cora gets to the back. Lash grabs Indi and Wendy is sent to the apron through the ropes so she lays down on the apron to take a drink. Fallon with forearms to Feroz. Leon with forearms to Henley. Ivy kicks Miller off the apron to eliminate her as Ivy helps Tatum. Tiffany holds on to the ropes. Grace is sent to the apron by Jacobs and Henley and then she poses on the apron but Grace is eliminated by Hartwell. Stark sends Lyons into the turnbuckles and chokes her in the corner. Legend with forearms to Fyre. Legend blocks a heads cissors attempt and she knocks Feroz down. Legend and Fyre go over the top rope together and are eliminated. Fyre with a super kick to Legend as they fight to the back.

Stratton sends Choo to the apron and Stratton trips Choo but she ands on her rear end. She stands on a pillow and gets back to the ring. Tiffany kicks Choo in the corner. Leon is eliminated by Stark. Feroz with forearms to Stark and Stark fires back. Feroz and Stark are on the apron and Leon catches Feroz but Stark kicks Leon and Feroz hits the floor. Choo with forearms to Stratton. Henley is sent to the apron but James. James with a shoudler and she kicks Henley off the apron to eliminate her. Choo with an elbow to Stratton and Stratton hits Choo with her cup to eliminate her. Stratton has some words for Choo and returns to teh ring. Lyons is on the turnbuckles while Jacobs and Stark try to eliminate her.

Chance stays on the apron and she puts Jacobs in a crucifix and Carter kicks Jacobs to the floor. Lopez with forearms to Carter and then Chance with a head scissors and Carter sends Lopez over the top rope to the floor. Paxley and Nile work over James. Carter and Chance take their turn to work over Lyons in the corner. Ivy with a forearm to Stratton. Hartwell puts Nile on the turnbuckles. Stark has James on the ropes but she gets back into the ring. Paxley stops Chance and Nile with a forearm. Carter is on the apron due to Lyons. Lyons with knees to Paxley. Chance and Carter with Silly String and they eliminate Nile. Carter holds Chance on the apron and Nile pulls Chance to the floor. Lyons eliminated Carter. Paxley puts Lyons on the apron. Carter and Chance work over Nile and Paxley with a pescado and she eliminates herself.

Hartwell with kicks to Stark and a spinebuster to James. Stratton avoids Hartwell and she eliminates Hartwell.

We are down to the final four in the ring and they are Zoey Stark, Nikkita Lyons (don’t forget Cora Jade), Tiffany Stratton, and Kiana James. Lyons goes after Stratton and Stark goes after James. Lyons with a forearm to James and a running hip attack to Stratton. Lyons with a German suplex to Stark followed by a back heel kick to Stratton. Lyons with a jumping round kick to James and she is eliminated. Stratton eliminates Lyons. Stratton skins the cat and then she gets back in the ring. Stratton gets one foot on the floor and gets back in the ring. Stratton with a shoulder and she sends Stark to the floor. Stark holds on to the ropes.

They get back into the ring. Stratton drop kicks Stark and Stratton goes for a handspring elbow but Stark stops her. Stark knocks Stratton to the floor, but the bell does not ring because Cora Jade is still in the match and Stark back drops Jade to eliminate her.

Winner: Zoey Stark

After the match, Stark stares down Rose.

We go to credits.

