WWE NXT Results – March 12, 2024

The road to WWE NXT Stand & Deliver continues tonight.

WWE NXT returns at 8/7c tonight on the USA Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.

On tap for tonight’s show is the return of Trick Williams, we will hear from Roxanne Perez, Oba Femi vs. Brooks Jensen for the NXT North American Championship, Shawn Spears vs. Ridge Holland, Gigi Dolin vs. Arianna Grace, Mr. Stone vs. Lexis King, as well as OTM vs. LWO in a Tag-Team Title Eliminator Tournament match.

Featured below are complete WWE NXT results from Tuesday, March 12, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on the USA Network.

WWE NXT RESULTS (3/12/2024)

The “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature airs and then we shoot directly into an elaborate video package looking back at last week’s WWE NXT Roadblock 2024 special.

After the recap package for Roadblock wraps up, we shoot inside the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL. for the first time as we see the camera pan the crowd. Vic Joseph welcomes us to the show.

WWE NXT Tag-Team Title Tournament Qualifying Match

O.T.M. vs. LWO

The theme for the LWO hits and out comes the duo of Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro, who are immediately attacked from behind by the O.T.M. duo of Lucien Price and Bronco Nima. The two beat them down all the way to the ring.

Inside the ring, one member of the O.T.M. team begins with an enormous offensive advantage over a member of the LWO duo. Wilde and Del Toro rally with crowd-pleasing double-team offense. They knock Price and Nima out to the floor and hit a double dive for a big pop.

With the referee distracted, Price hits a cheap shot that shifts the offensive momentum back in the favor of O.T.M. They hit a big super-plex off the middle rope for a super close near fall. After that, we head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

As we settle back in from the break, we see the reigning WWE NXT Tag-Team Champion Wolf Dogs duo of Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin watching on from a balcony inside the CWC as the action is still in progress in this qualifying bout. The LWO team is taking over again.

Wilde hits a wild high spot, leaping off the back of one member of his O.T.M. opposition to splash onto the other on the floor. We hear a loud “LWO! LWO!” chant as the duo continues with their built momentum in the ring.

Nima lifts Wilde up but Wilde elbows his way free. Del Toro gets an assist from Wilde and hits a 450 splash for the pin fall victory. With the win, the LWO duo are one step closer to the WWE NXT Tag-Team Championship match at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024.

Winner and ADVANCING: LWO