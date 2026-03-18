WWE NXT Results – March 17, 2026

WWE NXT aired live on March 17, 2026 from 713 Music Hall in Houston, Texas. The show featured Jacy Jayne defending the NXT Women’s Championship against Sol Ruca and Zaria in a Triple Threat Match, Wren Sinclair challenging Fallon Henley for the WWE Speed Women’s Championship, and Tatum Paxley defending the NXT Women’s North American Championship against Izzi Dame inside a Steel Cage in the main event.

Location: 713 Music Hall, Houston, Texas

Commentary Team: Vic Joseph & Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Sol Ruca vs. Zaria – Triple Threat Match for the WWE NXT Women’s Championship

Jacy Jayne immediately tried to avoid the action once the bell rang, allowing Sol Ruca and Zaria to briefly size each other up. Jayne then blindsided Zaria with a superkick before mixing it up with Ruca. The action quickly picked up as all three women traded momentum in the early going.

Ruca used her athleticism to keep pace, rolling up both opponents and escaping Zaria’s chokeslam attempt before superkicking Jayne. Zaria yanked Jayne to the floor, but Ruca responded by wiping out Fatal Influence on the outside with a Space Fly Tiger Drop. Jayne quickly turned the tide by sending Ruca crashing into the steel steps.

Fatal Influence continued to make their presence felt, helping Jayne gain control on the floor and allowing the champion to take over against Ruca in the ring. Jayne connected with a running hip attack, a superkick, and hammer elbows while keeping Ruca grounded with a rear chin lock. Zaria eventually re-entered the fray and attacked both women, using her power game to shift momentum back in her favor.

The match continued to break down as each competitor found openings. Ruca hit a springboard double crossbody block and followed with her signature combination offense, including a release German suplex. Zaria answered with a big boot and a discus lariat, while Jayne fired back with a senton and neckbreaker in another wild sequence.

Late in the match, the pace escalated further. Zaria planted Jayne with an F5 for a close near-fall, while Ruca countered into an X-Factor and later hit The Sol Snatcher, only for Zaria to pull her opponent out of position. Zaria then delivered an F5 to Ruca on the floor and rolled her back into the ring.

As Zaria looked poised to capitalize, Fatal Influence again got involved on the outside. Zaria fought them off by headbutting Lainey Reid and dropping Fallon Henley with an F5. However, when the dust settled, Jayne slid in and stole the pinfall to retain her championship.

Winner: Still WWE NXT Women’s Champion, Jacy Jayne via Pinfall

Backstage, Kendal Grey was shown hyping up Wren Sinclair. Kendal made it clear that Fatal Influence would not be leaving Houston with both titles. Wren then confronted Charlie Dempsey after he walked by with The Birthright, calling him out for ghosting her and turning on Tavion Heights to join the group. Charlie coldly replied that Wren had found someone she could relate to, so he did the same.

Kendal reminded Wren to stay focused on winning the WWE Speed Women’s Championship. Kendal also noted that she vacated the WWE EVOLVE Women’s Championship just to get another shot at Jacy Jayne. Lola Vice then entered the scene and wished Wren luck while making it clear that she also intends to become NXT Women’s Champion at Stand & Deliver.

Ricky Saints, Ethan Page, Joe Hendry, and Tony D’Angelo Segment

Ricky Saints came to the ring and insisted that while he may have slipped, he never falls. Saints said nothing was going to dampen his spirits because he and Ethan Page had already bounced back and were once again on the same page after defeating Joe Hendry and Myles Borne last week.

Saints even floated a tag team name for the duo before shifting focus to singles gold. He claimed Ethan Page was on his way to becoming a two-time NXT North American Champion, while he would soon reclaim his rightful place as a two-time NXT Champion.

Page then chimed in and admitted he liked the idea of a team name, but pointed out that he was the one who pinned Joe Hendry last week. Saints tried to brush that off while reminding Page that he had also lost to Myles Borne twice. The discussion quickly turned tense as both men began talking over one another.

Joe Hendry then appeared and stirred the pot further. Hendry mocked Saints by saying Page had managed to do something Saints could not do, even if it took smashing Hendry’s face into the NXT Championship. Hendry suggested maybe Saints simply did not want the title as badly as Page.

That led to even more tension between Saints and Page as Hendry reminded them they had faced each other at last year’s Stand & Deliver. Saints bragged that he won that match, while Page fired back by noting he later became the longest-reigning North American Champion and beat Saints for the title.

The situation erupted when Saints and Page attacked Hendry together. Hendry fought them off, delivering a double clothesline and back-to-back Fallaway Slams. Tony D’Angelo then stormed out, speared Hendry, and dropped both Saints and Page with Forget About It to end the segment.

Backstage, William Regal and Fit Finlay were shown meeting with The Birthright. Lexis King welcomed Charlie Dempsey to the group, while Regal told them they would need to win the Tag Team Tournament if they wanted to compete at Stand & Deliver for the first time. Robert Stone then joined them, and Regal praised Stone’s work as Interim NXT General Manager, even teasing that he may speak to Shawn Michaels about making Stone the permanent GM.

The Vanity Project vs. Los Americanos – 6-Man Tag Team Match

Ricky Smokes and Rayo Americano started things off. Rayo used his speed to frustrate Smokes early, landing a hurricanrana and helping Los Americanos establish control. Bravo soon joined the action and continued the momentum with an arm drag and a flurry of offense.

The Vanity Project eventually cut them off after Jackson Drake interfered from the apron. The trio took over, clearing the ring and showing off in the center of the ring before Los Americanos fired back with a series of dives to the outside, sending the Houston crowd into a frenzy.

Back inside, Los Americanos continued to press the issue, but the match shifted when Brad Baylor made a blind tag. Vanity Project isolated Rayo through the commercial break, with Drake mixing in a rear chin lock, an abdominal stretch, and Muay Thai knee strikes.

Rayo finally created an opening by countering The Three Amigos with an X-Plex, allowing Americano to get the hot tag. Americano ran wild with rapid-fire offense, including a back body drop, a short-arm lariat, and a double blockbuster for a two-count.

The match broke down again as all six men got involved. Bravo caught Drake and spun him around with an Air Plane Spin, while more high-flying action followed on the outside. Drake later connected with a Burning Hammer for a near-fall, but Los Americanos stayed alive.

In the closing moments, Bravo slipped Americano the metal plate. Americano headbutted Baylor off the apron, and after another frantic exchange of tags and counters, Los Americanos connected with a diving headbutt/side Russian leg sweep combination. Americano then put Drake away with The Running HeadButt for the win.

Winner: Los Americanos via Pinfall

Backstage, Sean Legacy and Eli Knight interrupted a conversation between Robert Stone and Elio LeFleur. Due to his injury from last week and being on crutches, Legacy announced that he was removing himself from the Tag Team Championship Number One Contenders Tournament. LeFleur then offered to team with Knight, and Stone made it official. Knight and LeFleur will face The Culling next week.

Sol Ruca then entered and told Stone she had once again been screwed out of the NXT Women’s Championship because of Zaria. Stone reminded her that anything can happen in a Triple Threat Match, but Ruca said she needed to see Zaria face-to-face next week because she had a lot to get off her chest.

Booker T Appreciation Night

Vic Joseph welcomed the crowd to Booker T Appreciation Night and introduced Houston’s hometown legend. Joseph praised Booker’s decorated career and noted that when they first started working together, Booker said legacy was not about championships, but about creating moments for the fans and earning the respect of his peers.

A tribute package then aired featuring shoutouts from Vic Joseph, Shawn Michaels, Jasper Troy, Joe Hendry, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Jacy Jayne, Trick Williams, The Miz, The Usos, Roxanne Perez, and Stephanie Vaquer.

After the video, Vic Joseph presented Booker T with a plaque commemorating Booker T Appreciation Night. Booker thanked the crowd, his family, his students from Reality Of Wrestling, and the NXT roster for making the journey worthwhile.

The celebration was interrupted by Keanu Carver, who stormed out and told everyone to shut up. Carver refused to give Booker any credit and began attacking Booker T’s students from Reality Of Wrestling at ringside. Carver then threatened Booker and dared him to step into the ring.

Before things could escalate further, Jasper Troy charged in and brawled with Carver. Troy clotheslined Carver over the top rope and challenged him to keep fighting as security and producers rushed out to separate them. Troy then embraced Booker while the rest of the NXT locker room came to the stage to celebrate with him.

Booker, however, was still furious. He demanded the music be cut and questioned what was going on in NXT. He called on Robert Stone to take control and made it clear that kind of chaos should not be happening in his city.

Fallon Henley (c) vs. Wren Sinclair – WWE Speed Women’s Championship Match

Fallon Henley and Wren Sinclair opened with a quick exchange, with Sinclair racking up several early pin attempts. Henley answered with a right hand and a chop before taking control with a pumphandle suplex and a swinging fisherman’s neckbreaker for a two-count.

Sinclair fought back with haymakers and eventually connected with a butterfly suplex while continuing to target Henley’s shoulders. The action spilled to the apron, where Henley knocked Sinclair to the floor and looked to stay in command.

Sinclair managed to recover and sent Henley face-first into the apron before landing a spinning back kick. Henley responded with a running twisting flatliner, but Sinclair refused to stay down and continued searching for an opening.

Late in the match, Henley tried for another pumphandle suplex, but Sinclair escaped and lit her up with strikes. After a series of counters and pinning combinations, Sinclair finally trapped Henley in The Final Wrench and forced the champion to tap out.

Winner: New WWE Speed Women’s Champion, Wren Sinclair via Submission

Backstage, Ethan Page and Ricky Saints were shown arguing inside Robert Stone’s office. Both men were furious over Tony D’Angelo attacking them earlier in the night. Saints demanded that Stone fix the situation, while Page suggested Saints face Tony D’Angelo next week. Stone liked the idea and immediately announced it as next week’s main event. Saints clearly was not thrilled, while Page promised to put an end to Tony’s vigilante act. Saints, meanwhile, told Stone he was excited because Page would be in his corner.

Hank & Tank vs. Stacks & Uriah Connors (w/ The Birthright) – First Round Match in the WWE NXT Tag Team Championship Tournament

The Birthright jumped Hank & Tank before the bell, but Hank Walker and Tank Ledger quickly regrouped and used their power game to take control. The duo delivered a pair of Stinger Splashes, followed by a running bulldog and senton combination to keep Stacks and Uriah Connors on the defensive.

Arianna Grace then provided a distraction from the outside, allowing Connors and Stacks to gain the advantage. From there, The Birthright isolated Walker with repeated stomps, a sliding boot, a cannonball strike, and a slingshot senton while cutting off any chance of a tag.

Walker eventually fought free and reached Ledger, who came in with a burst of momentum. Ledger cleaned house with clotheslines, an inside-out lariat, and a pump knee strike. He also took out Lexis King and Charlie Dempsey on the outside with a flying cannonball senton.

The action broke down late with everyone getting involved. Ledger hit Stacks with The Emerald Flowsion, and Hank & Tank followed with a superplex and Swanton Bomb combination that nearly ended it. Connors broke up the pin, and chaos continued to escalate as King and Dempsey interfered from ringside.

In the end, Connors made a blind tag. Hank & Tank connected with their running headbutt/powerslam combination on Stacks, but Connors slipped in from behind and stole the victory with La Magistral.

Winner: The Birthright via Pinfall

Backstage, Joe Hendry told Robert Stone he wanted to fight Tony D’Angelo next week. Stone said he could not make it official because Ricky Saints and Ethan Page had gotten to him first. Stone told Hendry to calm down, but Hendry warned that one way or another, he was going to get his hands on Tony.

Elsewhere, DarkState viciously attacked OTM in the parking lot.

After the break, Thea Hail was shown hyping up Tatum Paxley before her Steel Cage Match against Izzi Dame. Tatum told Thea that NXT needs more people like her. Once Tatum walked away, Kelani Jordan appeared and told Thea to stop acting like the nice girl, saying she had once been in the same position. Kelani urged Thea to become selfish if she really wants to succeed in NXT.

Jaida Parker then interrupted and told Kelani to leave Thea alone, saying the only thing Kelani had accomplished with her attitude change was getting knocked out by Lola Vice. Thea chimed in and reminded Kelani of that exact result before promising to make her tap out next week.

In Fatal Influence’s locker room, Jacy Jayne celebrated retaining the NXT Women’s Championship and heading into Stand & Deliver still as champion. Fallon Henley, on the other hand, was visibly upset about losing the Speed Women’s Championship. Lainey Reid said they would help Fallon get it back and insisted Wren Sinclair is only a temporary champion.

Fallon snapped and pointed out that Lainey did not understand because she had to go through an entire tournament just to get a rematch. Jacy agreed Fallon had every right to be upset. Fallon then said that while she waits for another tournament, they should focus on taking care of The WrenQCC, since Jacy Jayne clearly is not planning to have another match before Stand & Deliver. Jacy had no problem with that idea.

Robert Stone was then shown informing Myles Borne that there would be a Gauntlet Match next week, with the winner advancing to face Borne at Stand & Deliver for the NXT North American Championship. The Birthright interrupted again and claimed that if they were going to win the NXT Tag Team Championships at Stand & Deliver, they may as well take the North American Championship too. Stone told Lexis King not to get ahead of himself, but Lexis said he trusted Stone to do the right thing because, after all, it is their birthright.

It was also announced that Sexyy Red will appear live at NXT Stand & Deliver.

Tatum Paxley (c) vs. Izzi Dame – Steel Cage Match for the WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship

Izzi Dame attacked Tatum Paxley before the bell even rang, immediately taking the fight to the outside. Dame drove Paxley ribs-first into the ring steps, stomped her down, hit a vertical suplex on the floor, and slammed the cage door into her face before tossing her into the ring. Dame then grabbed a steel chair, prompting the referee to finally call for the bell.

Once the match officially began, Paxley fought back with a flurry of strikes, a step-up enzuigiri, and a brief chair tease of her own. Dame climbed the cage to escape, but the two battled while standing on the ropes and repeatedly smashed each other into the steel. Both women crashed hard to the mat as the brutality intensified.

Dame regained control by stomping on Paxley, choking her with her boot, and catapulting her throat-first into the bottom rope. She then tossed Paxley repeatedly into the steel and even locked in a Walls of Jericho variation against the cage. Paxley eventually rallied by using the cage against Dame, throwing her into it and firing back with forearms and a German suplex off the middle rope.

The fight continued up the cage, where Dame slammed Paxley’s head off the top before delivering a huge superplex for a near-fall. Paxley responded later with Whisper in the Wind for two, but Dame came right back with a running boot and Dame Over for another close call.

Dame’s frustration grew, and she used the chair to repeatedly drive into Paxley’s midsection and back before powerbombing her into the steel twice. She attempted a third, but Paxley held on to the cage and countered with a Canadian Destroyer onto the chair.

Paxley followed that up with a chair-assisted spinning wheel kick and then drove Dame down with Cemetery Drive on the chair to retain the title.

After the match, Blake Monroe suddenly pulled Paxley under the ring apron area. Monroe then emerged posing with the NXT Women’s North American Championship as the show went off the air.

Winner: Still WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion, Tatum Paxley via Pinfall

WWE NXT continues next week with Ricky Saints set to face Tony D’Angelo in the main event, Sol Ruca set to confront Zaria, and a Gauntlet Match to determine Myles Borne’s challenger for the NXT North American Championship at Stand & Deliver.