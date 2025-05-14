WWE NXT Results – May 13, 2025

Location: WWE Performance Center – Winter Park, FL

Commentary: Vic Joseph, Booker T, and Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Myles Borne opened NXT with an emotional message, declaring his intentions to shock the world again at Battleground despite being underestimated—and despite his partial deafness. Borne spoke for every underdog fighting their own battles, and promised to bring home the NXT Title.

Ethan Page interrupted with pure venom, belittling Borne’s achievement in the Battle Royal and challenging him to put his title shot on the line. Charlie Dempsey added fuel, calling it a perfect learning opportunity for Borne to grow through adversity. AVA, after some hesitation, sanctioned the match for later in the night.

But first, Charlie had his own reckoning coming—against the NXT Champion himself.

Match 1: Oba Femi vs. Charlie Dempsey (w/ No Quarter Catch Crew)

A clinic in power versus technique kicked off the night as Oba Femi defended his dominance in a non-title bout. Dempsey attempted to ground the champ with wristlocks, submissions, and surgical offense to the arm and ankle.

Femi endured the onslaught, rallied with his explosive strength, and unleashed a late flurry—culminating with The Fall From Grace for a decisive victory.

Winner: Oba Femi via Pinfall

Thea Hail received praise from Karmen for having her back last week, but the moment was interrupted by a disturbed Tatum Paxley, who tore apart a dollhouse and warned Thea that all friends eventually betray.

Ricky Saints confronted Ethan Page, accusing him of ruining Myles Borne’s moment just like he did Ricky’s. Ethan said NXT needed him in the title picture to restore order and dismissed Ricky as second fiddle.

Match 2: Wes Lee (w/ The High Ryze) vs. Tony D’Angelo

This heated battle between two NXT mainstays escalated quickly. Tony D controlled the early going with punishing strikes, but outside interference from The High Ryze changed everything.

Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo appeared on the tron to distract Tony, giving Wes the opening to land the Kardiak Kick and steal a hard-fought win.

Winner: Wes Lee via Pinfall

Stephanie Vaquer addressed her upcoming title defense against Jordynne Grace at Battleground. Fallon Henley and Jacy Jayne interrupted, belittling Vaquer and warning of Fatal Influence’s dominance. Jordynne Grace arrived and made it clear she wasn’t there to make friends—she was there to take gold.

The Undertaker and Bubba Ray hyped the LFG Playoff Finals between Tyra Mae Steele and Zena Sterling. Izzi Dame, Nikkita Lyons, Lash Legend, and Lola Vice made it clear—whoever wins that contract, better be ready for a war.

Match 3: Myles Borne vs. Ethan Page – #1 Contender’s Match for NXT Championship

Ethan Page looked to derail Myles Borne’s Cinderella story by goading him into defending his title opportunity. The match was gritty, with Page controlling stretches through power and experience.

Borne showed heart, weathered the storm, and after a back-and-forth closing stretch, surprised Page with a Jackknife Hold to retain his title shot at Battleground.

Winner: Myles Borne via Pinfall

Ashante THEE Adonis dismissed the EVOLVE newcomers and claimed he’d smoke both Evans and Sean Legacy. Ricky Saints liked the sound of it and hinted the winner may find him waiting at Battleground.

It was announced that The Undertaker will be a special guest on Stephanie’s Places airing soon on ESPN+.

As Tony D’Angelo arrived at Rizzo’s safehouse, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo launched a sneak attack, sending a brutal message ahead of their Battleground collision.

Match 4: Thea Hail vs. Tatum Paxley

An intense grudge match erupted as Thea Hail looked to shut down the unhinged Tatum Paxley. Thea fought with fire and locked in a Kimura Lock—but Paxley clawed at Hail’s eye to escape, causing the referee to call for the bell.

After the bell, Paxley unleashed a savage post-match assault, forcing officials to pull her off.

Winner: Thea Hail via Disqualification

Backstage, Kelani confronted Zaria over last week’s spear through the barricade. Sol tried to play peacekeeper but Kelani issued a challenge—if she beats Zaria next week, she wants a shot at Sol’s North American Women’s Title at Battleground.

Tony D’Angelo vs. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo set for NXT Battleground

In a historic moment, Trick Williams and Joe Hendry signed the contract for the first-ever TNA World Championship match on a WWE Premium Live Event.

Both men fired verbal shots, with Trick declaring he’s bigger than NXT and TNA combined, while Hendry warned that Trick’s time at the top could come crashing down after Battleground.

The tension was real. The stakes couldn’t be higher.

Josh Briggs struggled with Yoshiki Inamura’s departure. Hank and Tank offered support, while Shawn Spears gave a harsh reality check. Briggs, flustered, hinted he had an idea to clear his head.

Kale Dixon & Uriah Connors informed AVA they’re ready to represent Chase U and will face the returning OTM next week. Mr. Chase was not amused.

Next Week on NXT:

Joe Hendry Concert

Trick Williams Rap Performance

Kelani Jordan vs. Zaria (Non-Title, Battleground Implications)

Je’Von Evans vs. Ashante THEE Adonis vs. Sean Legacy – Triple Threat

Main Event – Match 5: Stephanie Vaquer & Jordynne Grace vs. Fatal Influence (w/ Jazmyn Nyx)

Champ and challenger teamed up in the main event to face a common enemy in Fallon Henley and Jacy Jayne. The tension was palpable as Vaquer and Grace struggled to trust each other early on.

Fatal Influence controlled most of the bout with underhanded tactics and quick tags. But the final stretch saw Grace rally with suplexes, spinebusters, and brute strength.

After a chaotic brawl and a wild save from Grace, she planted Henley with Beast Mode to score the win for her team.

Post-match, Grace handed the title back to Vaquer—sending a silent message that she’ll be taking it at Battleground.

Backstage, the night ended with Ethan Page launching a brutal attack on Ricky Saints to close the show.

Winners: Stephanie Vaquer & Jordynne Grace via Pinfall