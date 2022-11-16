WWE NXT Results – November 15, 2022

NXT Title Match

Bron Breakker (c) vs. Von Wagner

Match begins with Von Wagner shoves Mr. Stone into Bron Breakker allowing Wagner to hit him with a big boot. He whips him into the corner, then delivers a back elbow. Breaker fires back with a shoulder tackle, then tosses Wagner across the ring before delivering a Frankensteiner. Wagner sends Breakker’s head bouncing off the top rope, then delivers an elbow drop and a right hand. Breaker hits a delayed vertical suplex, then follows it up with a clothesline that takes us to a break.

After the break

Winner & NXT Champion:

Still to come:

Women’s Title Last Woman Standing Match

Mandy Rose (c) vs. Alba Fyre

Winner & Women’s Champion:

JD McDonagh vs. Apollo Crews

Winner:

Tag Team Match

Indus Sher vs.

Winners:

Indi Hartwell vs. Tatum Paxley

Winner:

Tag Team Match

The Dyad vs. Josh Briggs & Brooks Jansen

Winners:

Continue to refresh this page throughout the evening for the latest results.