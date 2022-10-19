WWE NXT Results – October 18, 2022

Pick Your Poison Match

Roxanne Perez vs. Rhea Ripley

Match starts off with Roxanne Perez & Rhea Ripley lock up. Ripley sends Perez out of the ring before Perez gets back in and they exchange submissions. Perez looks for a headscissors take down but Ripley blocks it. Perez hits several chops before Ripley takes her down with a headbutt and a clothesline. Perez delivers a series of forearms, but Ripley fires back with a kick to Perez’s shin. Perez sends Ripley to the outside then follows her out there. She looks to go fly but Ripley catches her and sends her face first into the apron that sends us to a break.

After the break Ripley rains down right hands on the back of Perez’s head. Perez fires back with a few kicks to Ripley’s thigh, then looks for a Russian Leg Sweep. Ripley counters the move and Perez instead delivers an uppercut. She manages to send Ripley into the ringpost, then takes her down with a tope suicida. Perez & Ripley ascend to the top rope before Perez hits a tijeras. She goes for a pin, but Ripley kicks out. Ripley looks for Riptide, but Perez escapes and looks for Pop Rocks. Dominik Mysterio distracts Perez from the outside, allowing Ripley to deliver a headbutt then the Riptide for the win.

Winner: Rhea Ripley

We go backstage to see Good Brothers & Cameron Grimes preparing for their 6 Man Tag Team match later on tonight. Grimes says he has the hottest tag team in the business in his corner before Luke Gallows says they’re two sweet. Gallows asks Grimes why they think they accepted his offer and Grimes flaunts cash in front of their face. Karl Anderson says they want to go to the moon.

Tony D’Angelo says tonight is a big night and tells Stacks that he’s looking strong. He says before he introduces Stacks’ opponent, this match is about earning respect and proving himself. D’Angelo says the mystery opponent will be introduced after the commercial.

After the break we head to McKenzie Mitchell is with Grayson Waller. Waller says that everyone keeps forgetting that he already beat Apollo Crews and says he told everyone he would kick Crews out of NXT. Chucky then appears on the screen behind him and tells him to shut his mouth. He announces his match against Crews at Halloween Havoc will now be a Spin The Wheel Make The Deal Match.

Stacks vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Stacks delivers a kick to Shinsuke Nakamura’s midsection. Nakamura fires back with a jumping knee, then goes for a pin but Stacks kicks out. Nakamura slams Stacks into the mat, then fires off several kicks. Stacks hits a few forearms, then locks in a chin lock.

Nakamura escapes and hits a kick to Stacks’ chest. He hits a sliding German simplex, then goes for a pin but Stacks kicks out. Nakamura locks in an arm bar, but Stacks escapes. Nakamura lands a kick to his head, then sends him to the outside with a Kinchasa. He tosses him back in the ring and delivers a 2nd Kinshasa for the win.

Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura

After the match D’Angelo tells Stacks that he showed guts and tells him he’s proud of him.

We head backstage to Axiom & Nathan Frazer discussing their Best of 3 Series. Axiom says he’ll be cheering him on at Halloween Havoc. Von Wagner & Mr Stone walk in. He says they’re nothing more than internet darlings and their three classics will amount to nothing.

Alba Fyre vs. Sonya Deville

Match starts off with a lock up. Sonya Deville slaps Alba Fyre before Fyre delivers a headbutt. She follows it up with a back elbow, then ascends to the middle rope. Deville trips her before hitting a kick and goes for a pin, but Fyre kicks out.

Deville whips Fyre into the corner, but Fyre comes back with several chops. She hits a knee, then climbs to the top. Gigi Dolin trips her before getting in the ring as Deville charges at her.

Fyre pulls Dolin in front of her and Deville hits her with a knee & this allows Fyre to roll Deville up for the win.

Winner: Alba Fyre

After the match Toxic Attraction & Deville launch an attack on Fyre. Toxic Attraction’s music hits and Women’s Champion Mandy Rose appears. Rose says she made the wrong decision by abducting her. She says she will be more callous and vicious at Halloween Havoc, then heads into the ring. Fyre takes down Deville, Dolin & Jayne with her bat, then looks to do the same to Rose but Rose rolls out of the ring.

We then go backstage and we see Wes Lee & Oro Mensah getting ready for their tag team match. Lee thanks Mensah for helping him out last week before Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams come out of nowhere and attack them. Both teams then continue to brawl down the ramp as they head to the ring.

Tag Team Match

Oro Mensah & Wes Lee vs. Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams

We are back from the break Trick Williams delivers a jumping forearm to Wes Lee. Oro Mensah & Carmelo Hayes tag in. Mensah takes Hayes down with a tijeras, then delivers a dropkick.

Williams tags in and fires off a few right hands. Mensah takes Williams down before Lee & Hayes tag in. Lee delivers an enziguri, then ascends to the top. Williams pushes him off, allowing Hayes to deliver a codebreaker. Hayes hits Lee with the Nothing But Net for the win.

Winners: Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams

After the match Hayes & Williams launch an attack on Mensah & Lee but they fight back and manage to take down Williams but Hayes goes flying over the top rope to take them out. Von Wagner comes out of nowhere and hits Lee with a boot before Nathan Frazer appears to level Wagner.

We head to a video from The Schism ahead of their 6 Man Tag Team match against Cameron Grimes & Good Brothers.

Still to come:

Pick Your Poison Match

Cora Jade vs. Raquel Rodriguez

Winner:

Xyon Quinn vs. Quincy Elliott

Winner:

6 Man Tag Team Match

The Schism vs. Good Brothers & Cameron Grimes

Winners:

Halloween Havoc Card (Oct 22nd)

NXT Title Triple Threat Match

Bron Breakker (c) vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh

North American Title Fatal 5 Way Ladder Match

Carmelo Hayes vs. Oro Mensah vs. Wes Lee vs. Von Wagner vs. Nathan Frazer

Weapons Wild Match

Roxanne Perez vs. Cora Jade

Ambulance Match

Julius Creed vs. Damon Kemp

If Julius Creed wins Brutus Creed gets a match with Kemp

If Kemp wins Brutus Creed is gone from NXT

Spin The Wheel Make The Deal Match

Apollo Crews vs. Grayson Waller

Women’s Title Match

Mandy Rose (c) vs. Alba Fyre

Continue to refresh this page throughout the evening for the latest results.