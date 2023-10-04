WWE NXT Results – October 3, 2023

The fallout from WWE NXT No Mercy 2023 goes down tonight.

WWE NXT returns tonight at 8/7c on the USA Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL.

On tap for tonight’s show is Trick Williams vs. Dominik Mysterio for the NXT North American Championship, Gigi Dolin vs. Blair Davenport, Butch & Tyler Bate vs. Gallus, an appearance by Becky Lynch, the start of the 2023 Women’s Breakout Tournament and more.

WWE NXT RESULTS (10/3/2023)

WWE NXT RESULTS (10/3/2023)

Becky Lynch Kicks Off This Week’s Show

After the package wraps up, we shoot inside the CWC and we hear the familiar sounds of Becky Lynch’s theme song. “N-BEX-T” kicks off this week’s show, as “The Man” heads to the ring with her NXT Women’s Championship in-hand.

Lynch settles in the ring and mentions how she is not cleared to compete. The fans boo. She says that’s okay because Tiffany Stratton isn’t either, because they beat the ever-loving crap out of each other. She then brings up night one of Halloween Havoc.

She mentions having a roadblock in front of her in the form of Tegan Nox. Before she can continue, Lyra Valkyria’s theme hits and out she comes. She says she’s never had the chance to tell her this. She brings up Becky Lynch’s NXT debut date. She says it was the first episode of NXT she ever saw.

Valkyria says she saw an Irish girl in the ring and she started training the very next week because of how inspired she was. She says she knows she’s “The Man.” She asks if she knows what she’s done for people back home, for Irish wrestling, for her. She says she’ll never forget being at the biggest Irish show ever and they showed Lynch’s face and the fans roared.

Lyra says she’s always wondered what it would be like to stand face-to-face with Lynch. She asks Lynch if she thinks she’s ready. Lynch says she’s ready. Before she can say anything else, Indi Hartwell’s theme hits. “Surprise!” she says as she makes her way out. She says Becky isn’t the only woman who felt the need to return to NXT to prove a point.

Hartwell boasts becoming the women’s champion at the biggest NXT Stand & Deliver event of all-time. She mentions never technically losing it. She says if Lynch can go between Monday and Tuesday’s, so can she. Roxanne Perez comes out next and states her case.

Becky says how about they do a little less talking and a little more fighting. Since she’s not cleared, she’ll sit at the commentary desk and watch these three duke it out. The winner will face her at night one of NXT Halloween Havoc.

Butch & Tyler Bate vs. Gallus

After the opening segment wraps up, Vic Joseph mentions the start of the annual NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament taking place tonight. A video package airs with each of the women in the tourney stating their case. The brackets for the tourney are shown and then we return inside the CWC.

We hear the familiar sounds of Butch’s theme song and out he comes accompanied by Tyler Bate. The two head to the ring for our first match of the evening, which will be contested in the men’s tag-team division. As they settle inside the squared circle, we shift gears and head to a pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see footage of Trick Williams and Dominik Mysterio arriving to the building for their title showdown later tonight. When we return inside the CWC, Gallus’ theme hits and the trio make their way to the ring for this tag-team showdown against Butch and Bate.

Vic Joseph asks if Booker T is “even here,” and for the first time in 21 minutes, we hear from the Booker-man. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Butch and Wolfgang kick things off for their respective teams. Butch jumps into the early offensive lead. A distraction by Coffey at ringside leads to Wolfgang taking over on offense.

Bate tags in and helps shift the offensive momentum back in his team’s favor. Butch comes in and the two hit double-team spots on both Gallus members, who re-group at ringside and throw a fit as we head into a mid-match commercial break as this opening contest continues.

As we settle back in from the commercial time out, we see Coffey working over Bate in the ring, as Gallus jumps back into the offensive lead. We see outside interference from the other Coffey at ringside. Butch tags in and hits Ten Beats over the Bowery and then a splash on the other Coffey at ringside. Bate tags in and finishes this one off for the win.

After the match, Gallus attacks Butch and Bate. The Brawling Brutes theme hits and out runs Ridge Holland to the ring to help Butch and Bate beat down Gallus, who runs off to the back.

Winners: Butch & Tyler Bate

In The Ring With Ilja Dragunov, Trick Williams, Carmelo Hayes & Dominik Mysterio

Now we shoot backstage and we see Ilja Dragunov walking the hallways. The new NXT World Champion is coming to the ring — next. On that note, we shift gears and head into another commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see Roxanne Perez stretching backstage after quick highlights are shown of Trick Williams’ NXT North American Championship victory over Dominik Mysterio at No Mercy.

Back inside the CWC, the familiar sounds of Ilja Dragunov’s theme hits the house speakers. The new NXT World Champion makes his way to the ring to a big pop from the Orlando crowd. He says you can welcome him as “The Mad Dragon,” but also as the new NXT Champion.

The fans chant “You deserve it!” Dragunov talks about Carmelo Hayes bringing the best out of him at No Mercy. He continues, “Today I stand in front of you, barely even able to stand, but I stand …” Oh boy. The theme for Trick Williams hits and the coolest ring entrance in pro wrestling takes place once again. Gotta love it. “Whoop that, Trick!”

Trick and Ilja start buddying up. Ilja tells him he’s proud of him and congratulates him on “whooping that Trick” at No Mercy. Carmelo Hayes’ theme hits and out comes the former NXT Champion to a ton of love from the Orlando crowd. He asks if he’s seeing things right.

He talks about being proud of Trick, too. He tells him winning a championship is one thing, but defending it is another. Trick asks what ‘Melo meant by that. He asks if he doesn’t think he’s ready for Dom. Ilja also chimes in and asks what ‘Melo meant. He then says he thought this was a conversation between champions.

Dominik Mysterio’s theme hits and out comes “Dirty” Dom. He agrees with ‘Melo. He says it’s one thing to win a title and a whole other thing to keep it. Trick brings up Dom being Rhea Ripley’s boy who always listens to “Mami.” Dom tells him not to worry about “Mami.”

‘Melo warns Trick that Dom doesn’t roll alone. He says The Judgment Day could get involved, so he’ll be at ringside like the old times tonight. Dom says Trick is 240 pounds and 6’4”, but he’s still in ‘Melo’s shadow. Trick tells ‘Melo he won the title alone, he’ll defend it alone tonight. The fans chant “Whoop that, Trick!” as the segment wraps up.

NXT Women’s Championship Eliminator

Indi Hartwell vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Lyra Valkyria

Who will challenge Becky Lynch for the NXT Women’s Championship at night one of NXT Halloween Havoc? It’s time to find out! Indi Hartwell’s theme hits and she heads to the ring for our triple-threat NXT Women’s Championship Eliminator.

As the former NXT Women’s Champion settles inside the squared circle for this high-stakes contender match-up, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break. When we return, we see Lyra Valkyrie and Roxanne Perez have made their way to the ring as well.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Becky Lynch has settled in on special guest commentary for this one. She mentions already getting rid of the sling while talking about her road to recovery. After some back-and-forth action, we see a big high spot on the floor before heading into a mid-match commercial break.