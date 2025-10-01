WWE NXT Results – September 30, 2025

WWE Performance Center – Winter Park, Florida

Commentators: Vic Joseph & Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Opening Segment: Ricky Saints, Jacy Jayne, AVA, Santino Marella, Mike Santana & Kelani Jordan

The show kicked off with the new NXT Champion Ricky Saints addressing the NXT Universe. Saints celebrated dethroning Oba Femi at No Mercy, recalling the hardships and doubts he’s overcome to reach the top. He reminded everyone that the key to success is always betting on yourself — and that’s exactly what he did to become champion.

Jacy Jayne interrupted, congratulating Saints but warning that TNA’s attempted takeover is the real threat. AVA then arrived and named Ricky and Jacy as the captains for Team NXT in the upcoming Showdown event, demanding they assemble their teams by the end of the night.

Santino Marella joined the party, announcing Mike Santana as captain for Team TNA, alongside new TNA Knockouts Champion Kelani Jordan. Jayne mocked Santino’s decision to pass over Trick Williams as captain in favor of Jordan, but Saints calmed tensions, telling Santana they’d see each other at the end of the night.

Backstage Segment: Je’Von Evans & Leon Slater

Je’Von Evans and TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater shared mutual respect backstage, hyping their dream match at Bound For Glory. Their talk was interrupted by The Culling, who took issue with Evans associating with TNA talent. A tag team challenge was issued for later in the night.

Elsewhere, Lyra Valkyria gifted Tatum Paxley a custom-made doll, hinting at deepening tension with Izzi Dame.

First Match: Jaida Parker vs. Lash Legend

Parker and Legend clashed in a hard-hitting bout. Legend dominated early with power offense, including a delayed vertical suplex and a sleeper hold. Parker rallied with a Samoan Drop on the floor, a running Blockbuster, and multiple shoulder tackles.

Legend nearly sealed the win with a Pump Kick, but Parker avoided the Lash Extension, countered into a deep arm-drag, and connected with The Hypnotic to score a statement victory.

Winner: Jaida Parker via pinfall

Locker Room Segment: Team NXT Debate

Ricky Saints and Trick Williams argued over roster spots for Team NXT. Trick insisted on calling himself co-captain due to his TNA World Title status. Saints locked in Je’Von Evans and Myles Borne as members, while Trick pushed for size in Josh Briggs. Je’Von objected, leading to tensions. Saints proposed Briggs vs. Borne for the final spot later in the night.

Ethan Page & Mustafa Ali Segment

Ethan Page bragged about retaining the North American Championship and mocked Dr. Wagner Jr. before being interrupted by Mustafa Ali. Ali reminded Page that he was promised a title shot two years ago — a promise never fulfilled due to his WWE release.

Ali announced that he had spoken with AVA and Santino, securing a title match against Page at Showdown. Page dismissed Ali’s story, vowing to disappoint him and “wish him well in his future endeavors.” The confrontation ended with Ali attacking Page and dropkicking him to the floor.

Women’s Locker Room Segment: Team NXT Selection

Jacy Jayne weighed her options for Team NXT, praising Jaida Parker’s win and inviting Sol Ruca to join. Lola Vice offered to put personal issues aside, while Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid also staked their claims. Jacy announced Vice and Henley would face off later to determine the final spot.

The Hardy Boyz Vignette

Matt and Jeff Hardy vowed to capture the one championship that has eluded them — the NXT Tag Team Titles — and promised the DELETION of DarkState at Showdown.

Second Match: Myles Borne vs. Josh Briggs

Winner Joins Team NXT

A physical showdown determined the final spot on Team NXT. Borne impressed with a somersault plancha and a flying crossbody, while Briggs used his power game with a Chokeslam, sidewalk slam, and big splash.

Briggs nearly won after a double underhook backbreaker, but interference from Matt Cardona distracted him. Borne capitalized, hitting a dropkick and The Borne Again for the victory.

Winner: Myles Borne via pinfall

Backstage Segment: TNA Women’s Team Talks

Jordynne Grace expressed doubts about trusting Jacy Jayne and hinted she might align with Team TNA. Kelani Jordan questioned where Grace and Joe Hendry’s loyalties lay. Mike Santana made it clear he only wanted committed TNA talent.

Third Match: Lola Vice vs. Fallon Henley

Winner Joins Team NXT

The stakes were high as Vice and Henley fought for the final spot on Team NXT. Vice used rapid-fire submissions and mid-kicks, while Henley countered with a sliding German suplex and a lariat.

Vice’s persistence paid off — after a teep kick sent Henley out of the ring, she recovered and nailed The 305 to secure her place on Team NXT.

Winner: Lola Vice via pinfall

DarkState Vignette

DarkState promised to erase The Hardy Boyz from WWE history at Showdown, calling themselves the “final evolution” of tag team wrestling.

Fatal Influence Segment

Lainey Reid confessed to being the hooded figure who cost Lola Vice the Women’s Championship at No Mercy, defying doctors’ orders to attack Jazmyn Nyx.

Fourth Match: Je’Von Evans & Leon Slater vs. The Culling

An action-packed tag match saw Evans and Slater showcase their athleticism with aerial maneuvers and innovative double-teams. The Culling used their power to isolate Slater, but momentum shifted after a hot tag to Evans.

The final sequence featured a barrage of finishers — including a Handspring Double Cutter, Double OG Cutter, Stage Dive, and a breathtaking Swanton 450 from Slater — to seal the victory.

Winners: Je’Von Evans & Leon Slater via pinfall

Parking Lot Chaos

During the break, the NXT and TNA rosters brawled in the parking lot, setting the tone for the Showdown Summit.

The NXT/TNA Showdown Summit

AVA and Santino Marella presided over the summit to announce official teams for Showdown.

Team NXT (Men’s): Ricky Saints, Trick Williams, Je’Von Evans, Myles Borne

Team TNA (Men’s): Mike Santana, Frankie Kazarian, Moose, Leon Slater

Team NXT (Women’s): Jacy Jayne, Sol Ruca, Jaida Parker, Lola Vice

Team TNA (Women’s): Kelani Jordan, Jessie McKay, Cassie Lee, Mara Sade

Tensions exploded as Jacy Jayne called Kelani a “traitor,” while Kelani vowed to shut her up at Showdown. Santana promised TNA would “seize the night” and take over NXT.

The summit descended into chaos as a massive brawl erupted around ringside. The show closed with Shawn Michaels watching the mayhem unfold — smiling as NXT and TNA prepared for war.

Post-Show Notes:

Mustafa Ali vs. Ethan Page for the North American Title is confirmed for Showdown.

DarkState vs. The Hardy Boyz will be a Winner Takes All Tag Title Match.

Survivor Series-style team warfare will headline next week’s special.