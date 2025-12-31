WWE NXT Reveals 2025 Year-End Award Winners

Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT featured the announcement of the winners of the 2025 NXT Year-End Awards, which included categories such as Male Superstar of the Year and Female Superstar of the Year.

Je’Von Evans won Male Superstar of the Year, surpassing competitors Ricky Saints, Trick Williams, Oba Femi, and Ethan Page. Meanwhile, Sol Ruca earned the title of Female Superstar of the Year, besting Kelani Jordan, Jacy Jayne, Tatum Paxley, and Blake Monroe.

Additionally, Sol Ruca and ZARIA were recognized as the NXT Tag Team of the Year, while the match between Oba Femi, Je’Von Evans, and Trick Williams at Stand & Deliver won the award for Match of the Year.

You can check out the complete list of winners below:

