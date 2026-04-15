WWE NXT Revenge Results – April 14, 2026

WWE NXT Results – April 14, 2026

WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

Commentators: Vic Joseph & Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

First Match: Jaida Parker vs. Kelani Jordan

Jaida Parker and Kelani Jordan opened the show with an intense back-and-forth contest, as both women came out aggressive from the opening bell. Parker used her power early, backing Jordan into the ropes and muscling her around the ring, while Jordan answered with quick counters and targeted offense.

After a fast-paced exchange in the opening minutes, Jordan shifted her focus to Parker’s left leg and never let up. She repeatedly stomped on the hamstring and knee, dropped Parker’s leg across the mat, wrapped it around the steel ring post, and kept attacking the damage while taunting her opponent throughout.

Parker fought back with heavy strikes, a release German suplex, and a Samoan drop once she found an opening. She began building momentum with shoulder tackles, a backstabber, and her signature Teardrop, but Jordan wisely regrouped on the outside to slow Parker back down.

The turning point came when Jordan removed the middle turnbuckle pad earlier in the match, and it eventually paid off. Parker looked ready to put things away with Hypnotic, but Jordan dodged, sending Parker crashing into the exposed steel. Jordan immediately followed up with a superkick and then connected with a split-legged moonsault to score the win.

Winner: Kelani Jordan

— Backstage, Ricky Saints crossed paths with Shiloh Hill and joked that every time he sees him, he looks like he is building something strange. Shiloh said he was building something for Tatum Paxley. Ethan Page then entered and offered Saints an olive branch, saying things got out of hand at Stand & Deliver. Page suggested that together they are more dangerous than divided, and said he needed Saints’ help to become a two-time NXT Champion that night. The two hugged it out.

Sol Ruca Promo

A video package aired featuring Sol Ruca, who reflected on her long and complicated history with Zaria. Ruca said they entered last year’s Stand & Deliver as partners chasing individual gold, but she ended up on top of the ladder and became a double champion. She said she wanted Zaria to become a champion as well, which is why they later pursued the Tag Team Titles together.

Ruca recapped the moments where things fell apart between them, including their failed title matches, her injury, Zaria stepping in to defend her championship, and the growing cracks in their friendship. Ruca said that after Stand & Deliver, she finally realized the issue was never her being the villain — it was that she kept succeeding whenever the opportunity arose, while Zaria kept blaming everyone else for her failures. She closed by warning Zaria that next week in their Last Woman Standing Match, there would be nowhere left to hide.

Joe Hendry Concert

Joe Hendry came to the ring and addressed losing the NXT Championship, admitting it forced him to ask himself difficult questions. Hendry said he looked in the mirror and decided the answer was simple: Joe says no. Rather than dwell on the loss, he decided to lift everyone’s spirits with a concert.

Hendry sang about losing the championship, Tony D’Angelo becoming the new titleholder, and Ethan Page and Ricky Saints being back on the same page again. Before he could get very far, however, Keanu Carver stormed to the ring.

Hendry told Carver the fans had been promised a Joe Hendry concert and they were going to get one, but Carver had no interest in hearing it. After Hendry tried to fight him off and even smashed an acoustic guitar over his back, Carver barely flinched. He quickly dropped Hendry, wiped out security, and then speared both Hendry and several security guards through the ringside barricade, leaving Hendry busted open.

Tony D’Angelo Promo

Ahead of his title defense later in the night, Tony D’Angelo cut a promo about setting the tone for his reign as NXT Champion. He called Ethan Page one of the defining stars of NXT over the past two years, a former NXT Champion, and arguably one of the greatest North American Champions of all time.

D’Angelo said he specifically chose Page as his first challenger because he disliked him, his smile, and his style — but also because beating someone of Page’s caliber would add another major accomplishment to his resume. D’Angelo vowed to smash both Page and his ego to keep the NXT Championship.

— After the break, Lola Vice was shown speaking with Stephanie Vaquer in the locker room. Vaquer congratulated Lola on becoming champion and wished her luck in her first title defense. Lola returned the respect and wished Vaquer luck against Liv Morgan at WrestleMania.

Second Match: Kali Armstrong vs. Skylar Raye

Kali Armstrong made a statement in her match against Skylar Raye, showing no respect before the bell and immediately asserting herself physically. Armstrong overpowered Raye early with a series of takedowns, a spinebuster, a corner spear, and a running powerslam for a near fall.

Raye managed to create some space and fired back with a burst of offense, including a satellite DDT that nearly changed the match. She tried to capitalize from the top rope, but Armstrong cut her off in mid-air, brought her back down, and quickly ended the comeback.

Armstrong planted Raye with The Kali Connection to score an emphatic victory.

Winner: Kali Armstrong

— Backstage, Blake Monroe and The Vanity Project met with Robert Stone to demand another shot at the NXT Women’s North American Championship. Stone said he had already spoken with Tatum Paxley, who agreed to give Monroe a rematch next week — but on one condition: Paxley would choose the stipulation. The Vanity Project tried to calm Monroe down, insisting the stipulation would not matter and that she would get her title back.

— A promo then aired for The Becoming Heartbreak Kid, the Shawn Michaels documentary streaming on Peacock.

Third Match: Tony D’Angelo (c) vs. Ethan Page (w/ Ricky Saints) – For The WWE NXT Championship

Tony D’Angelo and Ethan Page wasted no time going at each other in a heated title match. D’Angelo jumped Page at the bell with haymakers, slammed his head into the turnbuckles, and used his strength to control the early pace. Page answered with sharp strikes, a leaping double knee, and strong counters whenever Tony tried to overwhelm him.

The match took an early detour when Ricky Saints appeared at ringside, only to suddenly vanish beneath the ring. Moments later, it was revealed that Shiloh Hill had tied up Saints with a massive rope contraption and dragged him to the back, neutralizing Page’s backup.

Inside the ring, the action remained competitive as Page worked D’Angelo over with a neckbreaker on the floor, a rear chin lock, and repeated attacks to keep the champion grounded. D’Angelo continued to fight back with German suplexes, a spear, and his usual hard-hitting offense.

The final stretch saw both men trade near falls, with D’Angelo surviving Ego’s Edge and Page barely escaping Forget About It. Page then tried to use the NXT Championship as a weapon, but the referee stepped in. That led to another dramatic exchange, including Page drilling D’Angelo with Ego’s Edge onto the title belt for a close two count.

Page tried to finish things at ringside, but D’Angelo turned the tables, drove him into the barricade, and speared him into the announce table. Back in the ring, the champion finally put Page away with a Chokeslam to retain.

Winner and STILL WWE NXT Champion: Tony D’Angelo

— Backstage, Ricky Saints was furious over being hog-tied and dragged away by Shiloh Hill. Saints vowed that this was far from over, while Shiloh simply ignored him and continued showing off his tools for whatever he was building for Tatum Paxley.

Myles Borne & DarkState Segment

Myles Borne came to the ring and reflected on defeating Johnny Gargano at Stand & Deliver, saying he had ripped the black-and-gold out of “Johnny Wrestling” and sent him back to SmackDown. Borne then turned his attention to Dion Lennox, who attacked him from behind after the match and stole his moment.

Borne said that instead of the spotlight being on his victory, all anyone wanted to talk about was whether Lennox would become the next North American Champion. He then referenced DarkState’s tactics and said he had returned the favor last week, warning the group that when they target the North American Champion, nobody is safe.

DarkState then appeared in the crowd. Lennox mocked Borne and said he may have inherited a championship edge from Ethan Page, but he certainly did not inherit his brain. Lennox said DarkState had spent the past year putting fear into NXT, taking out champions, and flirting with the NXT Title picture, but distractions kept getting in the way. Now, he wanted the North American Championship.

Borne immediately offered Lennox a title match for next week, but rejected the ultimatum. He told DarkState that they could either come down and try to jump him or accept the title match. Saquon Shugars interrupted and made it clear there was no leader in DarkState, insisting they could come down and break Borne at any moment.

Shugars eventually stormed the ring, but Borne caught him and laid him out with Borne Again before DarkState pulled him back to safety.

Zaria Promo

Another video package aired, this time featuring Zaria, who gave her side of the story regarding her fractured friendship with Sol Ruca. Zaria said the writing had been on the wall ever since last year’s Stand & Deliver, where Sol climbed the ladder and won while Zaria was left with nothing.

Zaria claimed she did everything a good friend was supposed to do, standing by Sol through injuries, title opportunities, and setbacks, only to constantly be left behind. She blamed Sol for repeatedly making everything about herself and said that every time she got close to success, Sol was there to take it away.

Zaria insisted she only threw in the towel to protect Sol from an even more serious injury, and said that next week she would prove once and for all that she is better. She promised Sol that in the Last Woman Standing Match, she would be the one left standing.

Fourth Match: EK Prosper vs. Dorian Van Dux – WWE Speed Championship Tournament Match

EK Prosper and Dorian Van Dux put together an energetic sprint in the latest Speed Championship tournament match. Dux used his athleticism and size well early, catching Prosper in mid-air, launching him to the outside, and following up with a Stage Dive to keep the pressure on.

Prosper answered with his own aerial offense, including an Asai moonsault and a corner dropkick. The pace remained quick as both men traded counters and near falls, with Dux landing a running lariat and a fake-out flying cutter for a very close two count.

The finish came when Dux went for a Shooting Star Press, only for Prosper to move at the last second. Prosper immediately capitalized and connected with his moonsault to pick up the win.

Winner: EK Prosper

After the match, Prosper shook Dux’s hand and then had a tense staredown with The Birthright.

— Robert Stone later confronted Keanu Carver for ruining Joe Hendry’s concert and informed him that he would face Hendry next week during Week 2 of NXT Revenge. Carver promised that next week would be Joe Hendry’s funeral.

— An NXT Chronicle vignette then aired on Kendal Grey.

— In another backstage segment, Tatum Paxley told Robert Stone that Blake Monroe’s fake title obsession had gone too far. When Stone asked if Paxley had chosen the stipulation for next week’s rematch, Tatum revealed that Monroe had become fixated on her title and was turning into a woman from hell. Paxley said she was going to send Monroe and that fake title straight to hell. That was when Shiloh Hill unveiled the massive black coffin he had built. The match was then officially announced as a Casket Match.

— It was also confirmed for next week’s NXT that Myles Borne will defend the NXT North American Championship against Dion Lennox, Joe Hendry will face Keanu Carver, Sol Ruca will battle Zaria in a Last Woman Standing Match, Lexis King will meet EK Prosper in the finals of the vacated WWE Speed Championship Tournament, and Tatum Paxley will defend the NXT Women’s North American Championship against Blake Monroe in a Casket Match.

— Later in the show, another backstage segment saw Dion Lennox and Saquon Shugars continue arguing. Lennox said he was trying to think smart and keep DarkState focused on winning championship gold, while Shugars questioned whether Lennox was acting for the group or for himself.

Fifth Match: Lola Vice (c) vs. Jacy Jayne (w/ Fatal Influence) – For The WWE NXT Women’s Championship

Lola Vice made her first title defense against Jacy Jayne in the main event, and the two had a competitive start with quick counters, mat exchanges, and strike-heavy offense. Vice showed off her usual aggression with kicks to the ribs and a spinning back kick, while Jayne used her veteran instincts to slow the champion down and take control.

Jayne seized momentum after flooring Vice with a pump kick on the floor and then taking over inside the ring with stomps, a running neckbreaker, and a cravate. Vice battled back with Muay Thai knees and a rapid-fire striking combination, eventually turning the tide with a snap German suplex, spin kicks, and a pair of running hip attacks.

The closing stretch saw interference once again become a major factor as Fatal Influence repeatedly tried to create openings for Jayne. Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid both got involved at different moments, allowing Jayne to score some close near falls, including after Rolling Encore.

Vice survived the chaos and kept fighting. After Lainey Reid slapped her behind the referee’s back, Jayne tried to capitalize, but Vice recovered in time, avoided another Rolling Encore, and blasted Jayne with The 305 to retain the title.

Winner and STILL WWE NXT Women’s Champion: Lola Vice

After the match, Kali Armstrong stormed out and took out members of Fatal Influence on the floor with a double Kali Connection. Vice then found herself in a tense staredown with Armstrong, Kendal Grey, and Izzi Dame as the women’s division grew even more crowded around the title picture. At the same time, Sol Ruca and Zaria erupted into a major brawl as the show went off the air.