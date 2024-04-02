WWE NXT Spoilers For Tonight’s Show (4/2/2024)

The final show before WWE NXT’s big WrestleMania XL Weekend special event goes down tonight.

Ahead of tonight’s WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 “go-home” episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network at 8/7c, Fightful Select has released the following spoilers and backstage notes for the show.

WWE NXT SPOILERS (4/2/2024)

* The O.C. vs. LWO vs. Axiom & Nathan Frazer tag-team title eliminator bout will open up the show.* Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes’ Final Face-Off will close out the show as the main event segment.* Dijak is set to be involved in the Oba Femi vs Joe Gacy match scheduled for tonight.* The Wolf Dogs, Ilja Dragunov, Tony D’Angelo and Josh Briggs are all set for the show despite not having anything advertised.* Gigi Dolin is notably absent from the show this evening as of this writing. Whether or not she turns up before the night ends remains to be seen.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE NXT results coverage.