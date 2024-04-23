WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ Results – April 23, 2024

The first of the annual two-week spring break themed special episodes of WWE NXT has arrived.

WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ Night 1 goes down tonight at 8/7c on the USA Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.

On tap for tonight’s show is Roxanne Perez vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tatum Paxley for the NXT Women’s title, The D’Angelo Family vs. No Quarter Catch Crew, Fallon Henley vs. Jaida Parker, Lola Vice vs. Natalya NXT Underground contract signing for next week, Sol Ruca vs. Blair Davenport in a Beach Brawl, Baron Corbin vs. Lexis King, as well as Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Williams in a NXT World title versus Career match.

Featured below are complete WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ Night 1 results from Tuesday, April 23, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on the USA Network.

WWE NXT SPRING BREAKIN’ NIGHT 1 RESULTS (4/23/2024)

The new “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature narrated by Paul “Triple H” Levesque gets us started. We see NXT G.M. with Raw and SmackDown G.M.’s Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis talking about the 2024 WWE Draft and how NXT won’t be the same after tonight.

WWE NXT Women’s World Championship

Roxanne Perez (C) vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tatum Paxley

Inside the CWC, we waste no time, as WWE NXT Women’s World Champion Roxanne Perez, and challengers Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley are all already in the ring. The ring announcer handles the formal pre-match ring introductions and the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running.

The champ jumps Lyra early on. Perez was freaked out by Tatum’s creepy crawl. Lyra tripped both women and sent them to ringside. Lyra hit both opponents with a wrecking ball dropkick. Lyra caught Paxley with a springboard crossbody. Lyra peppered Tatum with a slap and shotgun dropkick.

Perez broke up Lyra’s pin after a Northern Lights on Tatum. Lyra hit Perez with a Northern Lights for a good near fall. Lyra and Tatum traded quick rollups. Lyra used a kick out to dump Perez to ringside. Lyra rolled up Tatum for a near fall. Perez dumped Lyra to ringside.

Paxley rolled through a crossbody for a near fall. Paxley dumped Perez on top of Lyra at ringside as we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see Roxy coming close on a few near falls, and one submission attempt. Regardless, the fight continues.

Perez goes for Pop-Rox, but gets countered with a big kick. Paxley lays out Valkyria and stalks her from the corner. She hits a 450 off the top-rope and goes for the cover, but Roxy steals the cover and scores the pin fall for the victory. With the win, Roxanne Perez is still your WWE NXT Women’s World Champion.

Winner and STILL WWE NXT Women’s World Champion: Roxanne Perez