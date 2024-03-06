WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 Main Event Is Set

The WWE NXT World Championship match for NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 is set.

At the WWE NXT Roadblock 2024 themed episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL. on Tuesday night, a title eliminator was held to determine the challenger for Ilja Dragunov’s WWE NXT World Championship at the WWE NXT premium live event scheduled for WrestleMania XL Week.

In the main event of the 3/5 episode of NXT on USA, The Family’s Tony D’Angelo emerged victorious over Carmelo Hayes to earn a shot at “The Mad Dragon” at the biggest WWE NXT event of the year.

Hayes came up short after being distracted by the theme of Trick Williams playing. After the match, D’Angelo brought Trick Williams out, and he attacked Hayes to gain a small measure of revenge over him for his betrayal.

WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 is scheduled to take place on April 6 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA.