WWE NXT Star Deletes Tweet That Plugged T-Shirt and Issues Apology

WWE NXT star Jessi Kamea tweeted a plug for a t-shirt design with the slogan “End Racism Make Mixed Babies” but received criticism. Kamea ended up deleting the tweet but a fan captured a screenshot:

Kamea issued an apology:

“Hey everyone! I just wanted to apologize about the t-shirt post I recently took down. I didn’t realize it would offend so many people and affect so many in such a negative way. My intention with the post was to support a friend and also support the message of Ending Racism. I’m a mixed baby, and I’m very proud of all my heritages so the shirt looked cool to me. I’m shocked and enlightened by all of your responses, thank you. I hope y’all have a nice day.”