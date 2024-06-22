WWE NXT Star Javier Bernal Undergoes Successful Surgery On His Foot

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE NXT star “Big Body Javi” Javier Bernal took to his Twitch Stream and revealed that he suffered a broken foot. Bernal also revealed that he was going to be out for only 6 weeks as he did not know surgery was needed, but now that surgery will be required, he is expected to be on the shelf for approximately 6 months.

Bernal took to his official Twitter (X) account and revealed that he recently underwent successful foot surgery. He then thanked the WWE and the medical team for taking care of him and for setting him up with the best doctors in the world. Bernal said that for the next six months, they are all going to have accomplished their resolutions and come out on the other side stronger than before.

Bernal wrote, “Thankful for @WWE and the medical team for taking care of me and setting me up with the best doctors in the world. And very thankful for Dr. Waldrop and his staff in Birmingham, AL. For my first ever surgery, you can imagine I was pretty nervous but I’ve had nothing but support from everyone in WWE and to those who reached. Thankful for @TatumPaxley, because I couldn’t get through this weekend without her. Every step of the way, she has taken care of me and won’t let me do anything. She is the love of my life, and it’s obvious as to why I see her as wife material. I’ve got the few months cut out for me, but all I know is that I want to give you something to believe in. Truth is, I’m scared, but as a man, you can’t be brave if you’re not scared. I said it before, and anyone who supports me knows, this is my resolve for 6 months, and I want to walk through your resolutions, side by side with y’all. In 6 months time, we are all going to have accomplished our resolutions and come out on the other side stronger than before.”

