WWE NXT Star Returns At Live Event

WWE held an NXT live event in Citrus Springs, Florida, on Friday, and it featured the return of Lince Dorado to the company. Dorado, who defeated Josh Black in a singles match, took to his official Twitter (X) account and commented on his return.

Dorado wrote, “Cats out of the bag! Time to get #luchalit @WWENXT #NXTCitrusSprings”

This marks the former Lucha House Party member’s first match in WWE since 2021. Dorado was released from the company in November of that year.

You can check out Dorado’s post below.