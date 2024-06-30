WWE NXT Star Set To Challenge For The Reality Of Wrestling Championship

Reality of Wrestling (ROW) recently announced that WWE NXT star Oro Mensah will challenge for the ROW Championship against reigning ROW Champion Edge Stone on Saturday, July 13 from the Walker Texas Lawyer Arena in Texas City, Texas.

‼️ BREAKING NEWS ‼️ For the FIRST TIME EVER the Reality Of Wrestling championship will be defended against a @WWENXT Superstar at #RevolutionRising on Saturday, July 13th in Texas City, TX at the Walker Texas Lawyer Arena — MAIN EVENT —@OroMensah_wwe VS EDGE STONE (c)… pic.twitter.com/NJUUhCGjdg — Reality of Wrestling (@TheOfficialROW) June 28, 2024