WWE NXT Star Wants To Wrestle Against Bayley At WrestleMania

Prior to the WWE NXT Takeover: Stand and Deliver event, Io Shirai did an interview with SI.com and talked about Bayley being a dream opponent…

“I would love to compete against Bayley. I have a great amount of respect for her. If we ever got the chance, I would like it to be on a huge stage like WrestleMania. As far as that happening at WrestleMania 37, I have not been told that yet—but never say never.”

Shirai also commented on her in-ring style…

“I watched Rey Mysterio compete against bigger superstars when I was young and always came away impressed with how he overcame his smaller stature with his quickness.”

“My style and highlights always alter depending on who my opponent is. I am sure I could find something new to showcase competing against a male and would enjoy the opportunity if it ever presented itself.”