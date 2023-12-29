WWE NXT Superstar Reflects On Legacy Of NXT UK

What is the legacy of the NXT UK brand?

During a recent appearance on the Scoop-Slammed podcast, Brooks Jensen spoke about this subject with his thoughts.

“Someone said a while back that five to ten years from now, when you watch ‘NXT UK,’ it’s going to be one of those ‘Man, we should’ve appreciated it while we had it’ — the talent that came from there was insane.”

He continued, “Once I came off the injury we got the green light that were gonna go to ‘NXT UK,’ be there for a couple of months, get to train in their facility, which I was looking forward to most because I respect the UK style of wrestling.”

