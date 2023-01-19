WWE NXT Viewership and Rating Report for 1/17/23

The ratings for this week’s episode of WWE NXT are in. According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the show drew 600,000 live viewers on the USA Network, a decrease from the 700,000 viewers it drew a week ago.

It received a 0.14 rating among people aged 18 to 49. One week ago, the show received a 0.15 rating. This was the follow-up to last week’s New Year’s Evil show.

It was ranked #26 in the top 150 cable shows for the night, down from #17 last week. Here’s a breakdown of the show’s demos:

* Viewers 18-49 – 0.14 – one week ago: 0.15

* Female viewers 18-49 – 0.07 – one week ago: 0.10

* Male viewers 18-49 – 0.21 – one week ago: 0.20

* Viewers 18-34 – 0.07 – one week ago: 0.09

* Female viewers 12-34 – 0.02 – one week ago: 0.05

* Male viewers 12-34 – 0.09 – one week ago: 0.11

* Viewers 25-54 – 0.20 – one week ago: 0.22

* Viewers 50+ – 0.34 – one week ago: 0.39