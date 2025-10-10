WWE NXT Viewership And Rating Report For 10/7/2025

WrestleNomics reports that Tuesday night’s NXT Showdown special on the CW drew an average of 625,000 viewers and a rating of 0.12 in the 18-49 key demographic.

This total is up 9.27% from last week’s 572,000 viewers and 19.99% from the previous week’s rating of 0.10 in the 18—to 49-year-old key demo.

The episode was headlined by Team TNA (Mike Santana, TNA International Champion “The King Of TNA” Frankie Kazarian, The System’s Moose and TNA X-Division Champion “The Youngest In Charge” Leon Slater) facing Team NXT (WWE NXT Champion “Absolute” Ricky Saints, TNA World Champion Trick Williams, Myles Borne and “The Young OG” Je’von Evans) in a Survivor Series-Style 4-On-4 Men’s Elimination Match.

