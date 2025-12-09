WWE NXT Viewership And Rating Report For 12/2/2025

WrestleNomics reports that the go-home episode of WWE NXT Deadline, which aired on Tuesday night on the CW, drew an average of 532,000 viewers and received a rating of 0.08 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This represents a decrease of 18.15% from November 18, when the show attracted 650,000 viewers and achieved a rating of 0.11 in the same demographic. Additionally, the ratings for the Thanksgiving week have been somewhat inconsistent due to Nielsen’s Big Data + Panel methodology, and full ratings are still pending for several days, including the November 25 episode of NXT. As a result, the CW and cable ratings for that day have not yet been released.

In 2025, NXT is averaging a rating of 0.146 in the key 18-49 demographic and 680,000 viewers, compared to a rating of 0.185 and 645,000 viewers for the same period in 2024.

The episode was headlined by “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans, TNA X-Division Champion “The Youngest In Charge” Leon Slater, Joe Hendry and Myles Borne taking on DarkState (WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Dion Lennox and Osiris Griffin, Cutler James and Saquon Shugars) in an 8-Man Tag Team Match, which was then immediately followed by a backstage Segment with NXT General Manager Ava, “Absolute” Ricky Saints and WWE NXT Champion “The Ruler Of NXT” Oba Femi.