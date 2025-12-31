WWE NXT Viewership And Rating Report For 12/23/2025

WrestleNomics reports that Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT on the CW drew an average of 602,000 viewers and a rating of 0.08 in the 18-49 key demographic.

This is down 0.82% from last week’s 607,000 viewers and even from the previous week’s rating of 0.08 in the 18—to 49-year-old key demo.

NXT is currently averaging a 0.140 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, with 674,000 viewers to date in 2025. In comparison, during the same period in 2024, it had a rating of 0.184 in the 18-49 demo and attracted 649,000 viewers.

The episode was headlined by WWE Women’s United States Champion and AAA Mixed Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green defending her WWE Women’s United States Championship against Sol Ruca.