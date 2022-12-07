WWE NXT Viewership and Rating Report for 12/6/22

Wednesday’s live episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network attracted 534,000 viewers, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 17.08% from the 644,000 viewers last week.

Tuesday’s episode of NXT garnered a 0.13 rating in the 18-to-49 demographic. This is the same as last week’s 0.13 rating in the target demographic. According to Wrestlenomics, the 0.13 rating represents 170,000 18-49 viewers, which is the same number as the 0.13 key demo rating from the previous week.

This week, NXT was ranked #36 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic. This is a drop from last week’s cable ranking of #35.

This week, NXT ranked #81 in viewership on cable. This is a decline from last week’s cable position of #61.

NXT on Tuesday drew the smallest audience since the May 31 go-home episode of In Your House. This was the second-smallest total audience for a USA Network episode this year, tied with the May 31 episode, and the fourth-smallest key demo rating, tied with eleven other episodes. Two NBA games were broadcast on TNT, two College Basketball games were broadcast on ESPN, and two College Basketball games were broadcast on ESPN2. This week’s NXT viewership was down 17.08% compared to the previous week, while the key demo rating remained unchanged.