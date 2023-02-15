WWE NXT Viewership and Rating Report for 2/14/2023

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, the live edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network on Tuesday drew 640,000 viewers.

This is a 4.25% increase over last week’s post-Vengeance Day audience of 562,000 viewers.

NXT drew a 0.15 rating in the key 18-49 demographic on Tuesday. This is a 15.38% increase over the previous week’s 0.11 rating in the key demo. According to Wrestlenomics, the 0.15 key demo rating represents 201,000 18-49 viewers, a 16.47% increase from the 142,000 18-49 viewers represented by last week’s 0.11 key demo rating.

NXT was ranked #17 on the Cable Top 150 this week, with a 0.15 rating in the key demographic of 18-49. This is an improvement over last week’s cable ranking of #50.

This week, NXT ranked #53 in cable viewership. This is an improvement over last week’s cable viewership ranking of #71.

NXT on Tuesday had the highest total audience and key demo rating since New Year’s Evil on January 10. This was the third-largest total audience of the year, and the second-highest key demo rating, tied with January 10. Tuesday’s NXT drew slightly more viewers and a higher key demo rating than the 2022 average. Two NBA games on TNT, two College Basketball games on ESPN, one College Basketball game on FS1, one College Basketball game on ESPN2, one College Basketball game on Big Ten Network, one College Basketball game on ESPNU, one UEFA Champions League soccer game on TUDN, and MLW Underground on REELZ were among the sports competition on cable for Tuesday night. This week’s NXT viewership was down 4.25% from the previous week, while the key demo rating was down 15.38%.