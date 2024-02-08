WWE NXT Viewership And Rating Report For 2/6/2024

WrestleNomics reports that Tuesday’s post-Vengeance Day episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network drew an average of 650,000 viewers, with a rating of 0.19 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This total is up 0.31% from this past week’s 648,000 viewers and up 5.56% from last week’s rating of 0.18 in the 18-49 key demo.

The show was headlined by reigning NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov taking on Dijak in a singles match.