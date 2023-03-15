WWE NXT Viewership And Rating Report For 3/14/2023

The ratings for this week’s episode of WWE NXT are in. The show drew 590,000 live viewers on the USA Network, a drop from last week’s 624,000 viewers, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics.

The show received a 0.15 rating among people aged 18 to 49. One week ago, the show received a 0.17 rating. The Roadblock special last week drew the highest key demo since the December 13th episode.

This week’s episode was ranked #19 in the top 150 cable shows for the night, down from #13 the previous week.

Here’s a breakdown of the show’s demos:

* Viewers 18-49 – 0.15 – one week ago: 0.17

* Female viewers 18-49 – 0.11 – one week ago: 0.12

* Male viewers 18-49 – 0.18 – one week ago: 0.22

* Viewers 18-34 – 0.13 – one week ago: 0.15

* Female viewers 12-34 – 0.09.- one week ago: 0.08

* Male viewers 12-34 – 0.12 – one week ago: 0.15

* Viewers 25-54 – 0.19 – one week ago: 0.20

* Viewers 50+ – 0.32 – one week ago: 0.32