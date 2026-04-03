Sunday, April 5, 2026
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WWE NXT Viewership And Rating Report For 3/31/2026

By
James Hetfield
-
WWE NXT
WWE NXT

WrestleNomics reports that last Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT on the CW attracted an average of 572,000 viewers, earning a rating of 0.08 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This represents a decrease of 1.55% from the previous week’s viewership of 581,000. The rating also remained the same as last week’s 0.08 in the same demographic. Over the last three weeks, the 18-49 demographic rating has consistently been 0.08.

So far in 2026, WWE NXT is averaging a rating of 0.087 in the key 18-49 demographic with 619,000 viewers. This contrasts sharply with 2025, when the same period recorded a rating of 0.178 and 758,000 viewers.

The episode was headlined by a singles match featuring Tony D’Angelo against “Absolute” Ricky Saints.

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