Friday, April 10, 2026
Facebook Instagram X Youtube

WWE NXT Viewership And Rating Report For 4/7/2026

By
James Hetfield
-
WWE NXT
WWE NXT

WrestleNomics reports that last Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT on the CW attracted an average of 605,000 viewers, achieving a rating of 0.08 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This represents a 5.77% increase from the previous week’s viewership of 572,000. The rating in the 18-49 demographic remained steady at 0.08, which has been consistent for the past four weeks.

The episode featured a segment headlined by Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Lainey Reid), along with WWE NXT Women’s Champion Lola Vice and NXT General Manager Robert Stone.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

PWMania
You'll find information on this website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, Vince McMahon, Impact Wrestling, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, WWE Divas, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram X Youtube
© 2025 PWMania.com. All Rights Reserved