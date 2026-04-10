WWE NXT Viewership And Rating Report For 4/7/2026

WrestleNomics reports that last Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT on the CW attracted an average of 605,000 viewers, achieving a rating of 0.08 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This represents a 5.77% increase from the previous week’s viewership of 572,000. The rating in the 18-49 demographic remained steady at 0.08, which has been consistent for the past four weeks.

The episode featured a segment headlined by Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Lainey Reid), along with WWE NXT Women’s Champion Lola Vice and NXT General Manager Robert Stone.