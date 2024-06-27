WWE NXT Viewership And Rating Report For 6/25/2024

WrestleNomics reports that Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network drew an average of 611,000 viewers, with a rating of 0.18 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This total is down 15.61% from this past week’s 724,000 viewers and down 30.77% from last week’s rating of 0.26 in the 18-49 key demo.

The show was headlined by WWE NXT Champion Trick Williams facing Shawn Spears in a non-title match.