WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Title Gets Tossed Into a Trash Can (Video)

Cora Jade turned against Roxanne Perez last week, just one week after they won the WWE NXT women’s tag team titles.

Jade cut a promo on NXT this week outlining the reasons behind her decision to turn against Perez. The title, according to Jade, was a lie and had lost all of its significance. You can watch Jade throw the title into a trash can in the video below.

This type of incident with a women’s title had occurred previously. Alundra Blayze (Madusa) dropped the WWE women’s belt into a trash can during her 1995 WCW Monday Nitro appearance.