WWE Officials Are Reportedly Happy With Veteran’s Improved Performance

WRKD Wrestling took to their official Twitter (X) account and revealed that WWE officials are quite happy with 2024 WWE Queen of the Ring winner Nia Jax’s improved performance ever since she returned to the company back in 2023. WRKD also notes that Jax is expected to be rewarded for her improvement, which could mean another a title run.

Jax is set to challenge WWE Women’s Champion Bayley for her title at SummerSlam.

Tiffany Stratton, who won this year’s Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Matchup, will reap the rewards for her work as well. There is no word yet on of that means a cash-in on Jax or a cash-in on Bayley to become the champion.