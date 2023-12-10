WWE Officials High On NXT Star

WWE ended the year with a bang on Saturday night, presenting the NXT Deadline premium live event, which featured WWE NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov vs. Baron Corbin.

The show also included the Iron Survivor Challenge for men and women, with Blair Davenport winning the women’s bout and Trick Williams winning his. Lash Legend competed in the women’s match as her WWE push continues.

Legend, real name Anriel Howard, is a former WNBA player who attended Texas A&M and Mississippi State in college. She signed with WWE in December 2020 and made her TV debut the following September in a backstage segment. She later became a member of The Meta-Four stable.

Dave Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE officials are big fans of Legend.

“They’re really high on her because she has got size. And I think that that always helps you in WWE. She’s a legit, top-level athlete,” Meltzer stated.