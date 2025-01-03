WWE Officials Reportedly Expect The Rock To Compete At WrestleMania 41

The premiere episode of WWE Raw on Netflix is set to take place on January 6th at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, and speculation is swirling about a potential surprise appearance by The Rock. His status for WrestleMania 41 remains uncertain, but his involvement in the Netflix debut could provide clues about whether he plans to wrestle at this year’s event.

For months, it has been rumored that WWE is aiming to book Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. The Rock at WrestleMania 41, with the possibility of a Rock vs. Roman Reigns match saved for a later date. The Rock’s last WWE appearance was at Bad Blood in October 2024.

However, recent reports from Chris Featherstone and Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful suggest that WWE has been moving forward creatively as if The Rock will not be available for WrestleMania 41. Current plans reportedly include a Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena match as a marquee bout for the event.

Still, WWE remains open to using The Rock if he becomes available, and internal discussions continue. In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted that some in WWE expect The Rock to appear at WrestleMania 41, but it’s far from guaranteed.

Meltzer explained:

“At first, it was the Raw title given Rhodes vs. Rock would be for the other title and People’s belt. This isn’t etched in stone because whatever Rock wants to do, he’s likely going to be able to do. I do know that people are expecting him to appear on the show in some form. As for wrestling on the show, I even know people at the top who are expecting that, but it’s not a sure thing, and one would think the Netflix show on 1/6 will kick off the season and tip the hand. Rock could do another match even though WWE title vs. People’s title was what he wanted after Mania.”

With the Netflix debut being billed as a significant event, all eyes will be on Los Angeles to see if The Rock’s appearance sets the tone for the road to WrestleMania 41.